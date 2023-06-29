Harvest Gold Gallery-Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd

Harvest Gold Gallery Owners Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd stand in the gallery's garden. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery, located just past the Center Lovell Market at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, is celebrating its 26th anniversary as an art gallery this summer.

The gallery will be proudly exhibiting the work of more than 200 American artists, along with the handmade jewelry of gallery owners Bill Rudd and Lynda Rasco.

