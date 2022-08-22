LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, has recently received more Jean Swan Gordon paintings from her family. Her phenomenal watercolor and ink flowers capture the attention of everyone in the room.

At only 14 years old, she went off to Old Lyme, Conn., to apprentice under numerous accomplished portrait artists because she was recognized as a child prodigy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.