LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, has recently received more Jean Swan Gordon paintings from her family. Her phenomenal watercolor and ink flowers capture the attention of everyone in the room.
At only 14 years old, she went off to Old Lyme, Conn., to apprentice under numerous accomplished portrait artists because she was recognized as a child prodigy.
After graduating from Smith college in 1942, she got married, later having three children. Their family lived many places across the globe due to her husband's Naval career. Eventually, they moved back to Old Lyme with a summer house in Boothbay, Maine.
For years, much of her art work consisted of incredibly complex pen and pencil line drawings as well as oil figures and landscapes. It wasn't until her later years that she started painting flowers however they became an incredible success, both for Gordon and anyone to behold them.
A passionate gardener and nature lover, Gordon’s house in Boothbay was the home of her massive gardens. Each of her flower pieces started with blank white paper, which turned into a confident ink drawing of the flowers.
Later, she added the layers upon layer of watercolors to get her classic Gordon look- rich and varying colors against the sturdy black outline.
Gordon’s ability to convey emotion through her work is unmatched. Her use of seasonal flowers take the viewer to a new spring day, the smell of rain and the hope of warming days; or perhaps a half dry bouquet that feels like the crisp autumn air above the comfort of a sweater. The lack of staging in the bouquets is so reminiscent of flowers we all have just thrown into a vase, her work can elicit a deeply nostalgic feeling.
Sadly, Gordon passed away in 2013- yet her spirit lives on in every flower in her paintings.
"As with people, no two are the same. They can move around like people, and there’s something challenging about that. That’s why I try to convey in my work the vigor, energy, and variety of flowers at various stages of growth and development.”
