EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting “Wonders of Water,” a virtual art exhibition with an opening showcase via Zoom on Aug. 20.
Participants will have the opportunity to speak about their artwork and interact with other artists. The community is invited to a celebration of all things water through art, poetry, performances, and any other creative expressions.
The opening celebration will be showcased virtually Aug. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom and then hosted as a web gallery on GMCG’s website. Participants will also have the option to be included on a traveling outdoor mural to be displayed throughout the watershed through September.
The “WOW” art exhibition is an opportunity to examine the relationship between people and water, whether it be salt or fresh water. This exhibition will explore the myriad ways that water influences our lives and celebrate the beauty of water in the world around us.
Green Mountain Conservation Group hopes to spur creativity among participating artists while reminding everyone of their daily, inseparable and indispensable relationship with water.
This process of creation can be, for both participants and observers, a chance to explore the ways that water influences their lives, and to recognize its importance as a source of personal and community sustenance, spiritual enrichment, and beauty.
All subject matter must be related to the theme of water and it is the sole discretion of the curator to determine which works are accepted into the exhibition (both digital and physical).
Green Mountain Conservation Group welcomes participants of all ages and all artistic inclinations to express themselves through this project, and if possible to share the collective community mural in every watershed town. Project partners promoting the exhibition include: Chocorua Lake Conservancy; Effingham Library; Sandwich Library; Madison Library; Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth; Conway Library; and the Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery.
GMCG’s motto is “Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities.” Since 1997 GMCG has worked to protect water through research, education, advocacy and land conservation.
Submit your art digitally to info@gmcg.org. Please include in your email: Name; Telephone Number; Title of Artwork; Medium; Date of Completion; and anything short that you would like to share about your piece.
If you cannot email your artwork you may submit a burned CD through the mail to Green Mountain Conservation Group at PO Box 95 Effingham, NH 03882. Digital art (photos, poetry, performances, etc.) may be submitted any time now through Friday, Aug. 7.
If you cannot digitize your own artwork and would like Green Mountain Conservation Group staff to assist you, physical artwork must be dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug 3-7 at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
It is also the artist’s responsibility to pick up their artwork (or make alternative arrangements for timely pickup with GMCG staff). If your work is for sale, or if you would like to donate the piece/sale of the piece to GMCG, please indicate asking price and your contact information for the buyer to reach you directly.
This invitation is open to all artists of all ages. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply.
Participants will be asked three questions to consider prior to creating their work or selecting work from their portfolios.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s intent is to be accessible to all ages yet provocative in ways that will spark inspiration among all involved:
1. What effect does water have on you? How does it make you feel?
2. During your lifetime, have you noticed any changes in the water around you?
3. What would a day in your life be like without safe water to drink or without clean water in which to bathe or swim?
For more information on how to submit artwork, go to gmcg.org/wonders-of-water-art-exhibition. The deadline to submit artwork is Aug. 7.
