JACKSON — Although the Jackson Historical Society was unable to have a kickoff party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its 19th annual art sale continues, with many paintings available to see at the Society, with others that can be seen online. Since our last email, several additions have been consigned to the sale. Some highlights of the sale are:
Erik Koeppel, Autumn in the Woods. Erik’s paintings are selling briskly, often as soon as they are delivered to the Society. Not only are they beautiful paintings, they are good investments.
Jean Paul Selinger (1880-1909), Waterfall in Crawford Notch. Selinger was the Artist in Residence at the Crawford House.
Emily Selinger (1848-1927), Roses and Violets. Emily, wife of Jean Paul, was one of the many 19th century female artists. Water color.
Frank Shapleigh (1842-1906), Old Farmhouse. This house, known as the Burgess House, still stands on the 5-mile circuit and is described in Alice Pepper’s book Oldest Houses in Jackson.
Linda Gray, three very nice views in the northern Presidentials.
John White Allen Scott (1815-1907), Moat Mountains from the top of Jackson Falls.
Myke Morton, Mount Washington in winter. This is a stunning winter scene by the late Jackson resident.
Rodney Woodard (1905-1976) wood carvings. New this year are wood carvings by North Conway wood carver, consigned by his daughter. They have been selling extremely well (over 25 items to date), and additional carvings have been recently added to the sale.
A small gilt-edged book of 24 engravings. This charming book (5¼ inches by 3¾ inches) includes 12 oval-matted White Mountain scenes and 12 rustic engravings of other countries.
The Great Stone Face, a 32-page pamphlet by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Part of an Instructor Literature Series, it was published 1918.
The Story of Jack, the Hermit of the White Mountains, by James Mitchell. This 29 page booklet in verse is the 1902 seventh edition. It was originally copyrighted in 1891.
To see the online catalogue, go to jacksonhistory.org/artshow.html.
To view the paintings at the society, call (603) 383-4060 to make an appointment or verify that it is open.
