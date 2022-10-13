CONWAY — “Radiance,” MWV Arts Association’s current show on the second floor of the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village, is on display for the months of October and November.
Radiance is defined as the state of brilliance, glowing warmth and splendor — all ways to describe autumn in New England would. The show features eight New England painters — both local and regional — displaying scenes reflecting the beauty of the season.
The artists include Phyllis Tracy, Maryellen Moran, Don Onusseit, Jeri Swenson, Martha Aucoin, Sharon Allen and James O’Donnell.
New to this show, the association welcomes Ron Nye of Bartlett and his colorful, thought-provoking, mixed media images and screen prints.
All paintings in the show are original and many depict New England landscapes, seascapes, wildlife and still lifes.
The style of these artists varies greatly and spans realism to abstraction. Each has a unique interpretation of the subject, use of color and application of the medium. There is something for everyone to enjoy.
All artworks are for sale through the coffee house.
The Met show will run until the end of November. The coffee house is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or leave a message at (603) 356-2787.
