CONWAY — “Radiance,” MWV Arts Association’s current show on the second floor of the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village, is on display for the months of October and November.

Radiance is defined as the state of brilliance, glowing warmth and splendor — all   ways to describe autumn in New England would. The show features eight New England painters — both local and regional — displaying scenes reflecting the beauty of the season.

