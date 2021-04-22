CONWAY — The Art, Antiques and Treasures fundraiser is back. The semi-annual event sponsored by the Mt. Washington Valley Art Association is looking to the community for donations. The event will be held in the former Ruthie’s Flower Shop in the Conway Marketplace.
To drop off items to sell, come by Monday through Wednesday, May 10-12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one of our volunteers will assist you. This is a wonderful opportunity to spring clean your rooms of unwanted items and donate them to a worthy cause.
Do you have any old artworks, art frames, art supplies, fine crafts, household goods, jewelry or home furnishings that are taking up space in your house? This is the perfect way to clean out those items and feel good about them finding a new home. And since the MWV Arts Association is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, your donations will be tax deductible.
To find a treasure to buy, come by during the show days, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 13-15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A big thank you goes to Carl Thibodeau of Tee Enterprises for donating the space. For more information about Art, Antiques and Treasures, please call Barbara Perry at 603-662-4554.
