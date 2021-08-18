LOVELL, Maine — The 46th annual Lovell Arts and Artisans Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the New Suncook School on Route 5 in Lovell, Maine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This perennially popular summer fair benefits the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library and admission is free.
This year, there will be 40 artisans, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, ornaments, handmade rugs and towels, wooden household items, photography, fiber arts, doll clothing, handbound journals, hand-knit items, eco-dyed wearable art, wood turned bowls and vases, handmade handbags, upcycled jewelry made from recycled products, original art calendars and notecards, felted sculpture, boiled wool clothing, children’s items, and fine art prints.
The artisans will exhibit their wares both indoors in the well-ventilated indoor gymnasium space and outdoors on the lawn with Dan Moore and Rick Gordon providing the musical entertainment.
In addition to the artisans, there will be a Kid’s Art Table with crafts and temporary tattoos, sandwiches and pies, and the popular pretzel food truck, Mr. Twister.
A raffle with 30 items will be on display. Raffle tickets are one for $1 or six for $5 can be purchased at the fair, at the library or online at hobbslibrary.org.
