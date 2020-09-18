WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre’s inaugural alternating repertory fall season’s third and final mainstage production “The World Goes ’Round” opened Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. It will run in alternating repertory with “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Miracle on South Division Street” through Oct. 9.
Approved by Actors’ Equity Association, Weathervane’s inaugural fall season runs in alternating repertory through Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. (Wednesday through Saturday) with additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays as well as on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, “The World Goes ’Round” is celebration of one of Broadway’s most enduring collaborations, John Kander and Fred Ebb.
From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theater.
Weathervane’s production is directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Amiee Turner who previously staged Weathervane’s “Chicago,” “The Foreigner” and “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.” Staging this production during a pandemic, Turner had to reimagine her initial concept:
“When I originally envisioned this, it was taking place in all these intimate settings — at a bar, a table, a small stage — those types of intimate spaces for the storytelling of it, said Turner. “Then I realized that we couldn’t and shouldn’t do that. I didn’t want the audience to be worried about people being in that space so then it became about how do we create an open space where we have lots of air. It flipped the whole concept almost completely upside down.”
For this production to be performed as safely as possible actors have their own chairs and props that are never to be shared with another individual. In addition, each actor had to self-quarantine upon arrival and is regularly screened by company medical staff before reporting to work.
Additional changes for the health and safety of the artists, staff, and guests include no post-performance meet and greet, digital playbills and ticketing, contact tracing, and installation of a brand new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.
Performed to in person audiences only, audiences will be capped at 25 percent capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theater. Masks are required on the premises and temperature checks conducted upon arrival. Complimentary disposable masks available upon entry and sensitization stations located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.
“The World Goes ‘Round” is conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson and Scott Ellis. The music is directed by Matthew Everingham. Cast: Robert H. Fowler, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, Ethan Paulini and Monica Rosenblatt. Understudies: Connor Buonaccorsi, Nicole Fluegge and Carrie Greenberg.
Additional creative team: Rien Schlecht (production management/costume design), Chad Rowe (technical direction) Gibbs Murray (scenic design), Michaela Pietrinferno (sound design), Kay Cates (properties design), Scout Hough (lighting design), and Egypt Dixon (production stage manager).
Single tickets, dinner-and-a show packages, and ticket subscriptions are now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets range in price from $19-$39.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
Season 55’s Mainstage series is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Anthony & Elisabeth Colacino, Bank of New Hampshire and Presby Transportation Museum.
Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.
