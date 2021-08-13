CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is auditioning for one role for a male actor able to portray a character in the 40s and 50s age range in "Veronica’s Room."
The character is both charming and sinister and uses both a slight Irish lilt and Bostonian accent. The accent is helpful, but not required.
Auditions will be held by appointment on Monday, Aug. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse located at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. The audition will consist of an assigned monologue, that does not need memorization, as well as cold readings.
“We are thrilled to continue our 21st season with a chilling mystery that explores the thin line between fantasy and reality,” said Director Mark Sickler.
"Veronica’s Room" is written by Ira Levin, the author of "Rosemary’s Baby" and "Deathtrap," and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
To schedule your audition, email the director at artdirector@mdplayhouse.com. Also, email the director if you are unable to make this date and are interested in auditioning.
Production dates are Oct. 14-24, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m.
For more information about the show and audition or the current season schedule, go to mdplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.