CONWAY — Kennett High School Dance Department will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with a new show, “Disney on Broadway.”
The show opens Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Kennett’s Loynd Auditorium. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. on April 9 and two more evening performances April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.
“Disney on Broadway” will feature both the Dance Team and the Kennett Chorus performing favorites from both Disney classics and the Broadway Stage.
The cast of characters will include princesses, heroes and villains dancing and singing their way through some of Disney's and Broadway’s greatest hits. All the best songs and scenes from across the Disney-verse will be included, from their animated features, TV musicals and Broadway shows.
The auditorium will be transformed into a magical land populated by such familar faces as Cinderella, Moana, Ursula, Peter Pan, Aladdin, Hamilton, Simba and others. Audience members can fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan, make a new friend with Genie and Aladdin, attend the ball with Cinderella and even be enticed by the charms of “Cruella De Vil.”
Children and adults alike are encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney character.
Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Children 3 and under are free.
There will be several raffle items, including Disney princess dolls, Minnie and Mickey stuffed animals, and other assorted Disney items.
In addition, Mickey and Minnie ears, wands and tiaras, swords and other small items will be sold, ranging in price from $1 to $5. There will also be an opportunity for pictures with Cinderella and Prince Charming at intermission.
