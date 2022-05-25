CONWAY — Darin Brown and Josh Snell have created a fun and entertaining fundraiser to specifically benefit Jen’s Friends. On Saturday, May 28, the Josh and Darin Variety Show will take the stage at the Majestic Theatre with parody songs, including "Ode to a Virus," original and tribute sketches, live music by Simon Crawford and more.
Special guest appearances and interviews will feature local personalities, including an introduction by MWV Valley Queen Barbara Theriault, who serves on the board of directors for Jen’s Friends, and Hannah-Jo Weisberg of Believe in Books.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
The show is produced by Brown and Snell and sponsored by Mountain Top Music. The duo has planned a four-episode series with future dates of June 11, July 23, and Aug. 13 with guests to include Clay Groves, Tom Rebmann, Mary Bastoni, Aimee Frechette, Paula Jones, Bob Croce and George Cleveland.
Tickets are $25 and limited to those over 18 or accompanied by parent / guardian. Doors and Majestic Cafe concessions open at 6:30 pm, the show at 7:30 pm. A livestream will be available.
“Josh and I have collaborated for years, with our music, original sketches and appearances on the "Murder Mystery Dinner Train" on the Conway Scenic Railroad,” said Brown. “We’re excited to share our comedy and bring some local talent to the stage. It’s going to be a great show that audiences will enjoy.”
