FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy will be presenting Joe De Vito’s Opera Lecture Series for his 12th season at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St in Fryeburg.
His presentations are geared to music lovers, opera aficionados, and those who are brand new to this art form who are looking for insights while preparing to attend the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts in HD that are presented at the performing arts center on certain Saturday afternoons throughout the year.
Lectures start at 3 p.m. on the Thursday prior to Saturday broadcast and last about two hours. They are free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Lecture dates, the featured opera and its composer are: Dec 8, "The Hours," by Kevin Puts; Jan. 12, "Fedora," by Umberto Giordano; March 16, "Lohengrin," by Richard Wagner; March 28, "Falstaff, by Giuseppe Verdi; April 13, "Der Rosenkavalier," by Richard Strauss; April 27, "Champion," by Terrence Blanchard; May 18, "Don Giovanni," by W.A. Mozart; and June 1, "Die Zaberflöte," by W.A. Mozart.
During each session, De Vito guides attendees through each production and includes an analysis of the plot and musical composition with detailed excerpts of the music presented via video recordings along with some humorous commentary. Additionally, ancillary research, via handouts, is available to all attendees free of charge.
De Vito has been an opera fan for his entire life having most likely experienced his first opera while in utero. He brings decades of knowledge to each two-hour lecture. An avocational bass/baritone in his past life, De Vito, who resides in Bridgton, Maine, with his wife, Karen, retired from the English department at Fryeburg Academy where he taught for 10 years.
For more information, call the box office at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center (207) 544-9066 or email boxoffice@fryeburgacademy.org.
