DENMARK, Maine — Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30, 10-2pm Denmark Arts Center at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting Musical Theater Camp with Mary Bastoni for ages 7 and up.

This summer’s play is "Winnie The Pooh," a five-day workshop held July 25-30 with a performance on Saturday, July 30, at 1 p.m. that is open to the public. During the week, the class will put together a fully staged production with music and costumes.

