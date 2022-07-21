DENMARK, Maine — Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30, 10-2pm Denmark Arts Center at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting Musical Theater Camp with Mary Bastoni for ages 7 and up.
This summer’s play is "Winnie The Pooh," a five-day workshop held July 25-30 with a performance on Saturday, July 30, at 1 p.m. that is open to the public. During the week, the class will put together a fully staged production with music and costumes.
Activities include staging, character building, singing and movement and lots of fun. Class size is limited so sign up soon and don’t miss this year’s summer opportunity to shine.
On Saturday, July 30, students will arrive at 9 a.m. for a dress rehearsal for a 1 p.m. performance. Pack a lunch, snack and drink for each day. Musical Theater Camp is $100 and scholarships are available with forms online to complete.
Bastoni is the director of this year’s hit production of "Matilda: The Musical" at M&D Playhouse. She teaches at the school of music at the University of Southern Maine and at Mountain Top Music Center.
Denmark Camp Fund Application are available online for scholarships. Register online at denmarkarts.org/events and search Musical Theater Camp.
Thanks to the generosity of Town of Denmark and Onion Foundation!
COVID protocol may apply to camps depending on CDC status. HEPA air purifier systems and ventilation will be engaged for indoor performances. Season Calendar online at denmarkarts.org/events.
The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine.
