SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, is excited to continue its 2021 summer season with "Comedy of Errors," a hilarious comedy full of the silliest mix ups and comedic confusion galore.
This production will run Aug. 6 to 15 (the performance on Aug. 6 will be a preview.) All performances are at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to this production are available online at advicetotheplayers.org or by calling (603) 284-7115.
In this absurd play, after being separated in a shipwreck, Antiphonus searches for his long lost identical twin brother, also named Antipholus. At the same time, his servant, Dromio, searches for his long lost identical twin brother, also named Dromio. Hilarity and confusion ensues, as they grapple with mistaken identity.
In Advice To The Players’ upcoming production, Antipholus of Ephesus will be played by Carsey Walker Jr. and his brother, Antipholus of Syracuse, will be played by Ethan Fifield. The other twin duo, the Dromios, will be played by Eliana Weiss (Dromio of Ephesus) and Julia Sommer (Dromio of Syracuse).
Directing this comedy of shenanigans is none other than Andrew Steven Knight, who was recently seen in "The Ballad of Daphnis and Chloe" as Daphnis and was seen last year as Orlando in with Advice To The Players' "As You Like It."
There will also be many new and returning faces among this cast, so be sure to head out to Quimby Park in August to see the show.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 22 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
