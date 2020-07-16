SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, is proud to present its Summer Mainstage Production of William Shakespeare’s "As you Like It" on Aug. 7-16 in Quimby Park in Center Sandwich.
Instead of charging admission for the remaining 2020 programs, online and in person, Advice To The Players will direct supporters to donate to its Bard’s Birthday Campaign. This will allow for contact free admission to programs and ensure there is no paywall barrier to anyone wishing to attend.
Social distancing makers will guide audiences to choose ample space in the park for their pod. The audience will be at an increased distance from the performers. Advice To The Players is asking all patrons to wear a mask or facial covering.
All performances will be in Quimby Park at 5:30 p.m. The performance on Aug. 7 is a preview. If there’s inclement weather, the performance on that day will be canceled.
"As You Like It" is a romantic comedy focused on love, friendship and shrouded in hysterical episodes of pastoral clowning and cross-dressing.
The production will feature new and familiar faces to Advice To The Players, including Claire Gardner (Rosalind), Ethan Fifield (Touchstone), Lucy Randall-Tapply as (Jaques), Rowan Heard (Oliver), Zack Blair (Charles) and introducing Eliana Weiss (Le Beau/Audrey), and recent UNH graduates Andrew Steven Knight (Orlando) and Julia Sommers (Celia).
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 21 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
Performances are available by RSVP and have a viewing capacity of 35 distanced audience members per performance. You can RSVP online at advicetotheplayers.org or by calling (603) 284-7115.
