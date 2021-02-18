TAMWORTH — The Arts Council of Tamworth will be kicking off a second set of performances to continue its ACT Live series from last summer with renowned storyteller Regi Carpenter's live performance of “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Dinner” on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Carpenter goes looking for her destiny and finds Hell in a hoop skirt, a diner that never closes, and her one true love. This live stream performance will be available on artstamworth.org and Arts Council of Tamworth's Facebook page on Friday.
Looking ahead, Fiona Howell, Celtic flute and voice, will be performing on Friday, Feb. 26, and The Bakery Band, featuring Peg Laughran, Lisa Ferguson, Brad McKenzie and Bill May, will be playing original bluegrass style music on Friday March 5.
