SILVER LAKE — Pianist Tom Snow and saxophonist Mike Sakash return to a stunning mountaintop home overlooking Silver Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mountain Top Music’s annual holiday show will be performed twice, at 3 and 7:30 PM. The 3 p.m. performance is sold out with a waiting list, but there are still seats available at 7:30 p.m.
Snow and Sakash have delighted listeners for the past several years with their renditions of wintry jazz favorites. Mountain Top’s home concerts offer opportunities to chat with other audience members and the musicians at an informal reception with refreshments after the concert.
Maine-based pianist Snow has developed a loyal following throughout New England. His performances bring out the most joyful and playful aspects of jazz. Sakash, another highly sought-after performer and popular local teacher, is known for his superb musicality and in-depth knowledge of jazz repertoire.
Bringing Snow and Sakash together, Mountain Top Music offers this very special opportunity to ring in the holidays with seasonal tunes played “Snow/Sakash style.”
Tickets are $40 per person. Seats must be reserved in advance online by credit card at the “box office” link at mountaintopmusic.org. The proceeds of this home concert support the music education of local students.
