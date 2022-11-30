Tom Snow and Mike Sakash
Mountain Top Music Center will be ringing in the holidays with pianist Tom Snow (left) and saxophonist Mike Sakash at a home concert in Silver Lake. (COURTESY PHOTO)

SILVER LAKE — Pianist Tom Snow and saxophonist Mike Sakash return to a stunning mountaintop home overlooking Silver Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mountain Top Music’s annual holiday show will be performed twice, at 3 and 7:30 PM. The 3 p.m. performance is sold out with a waiting list, but there are still seats available at 7:30 p.m.

Snow and Sakash have delighted listeners for the past several years with their renditions of wintry jazz favorites. Mountain Top’s home concerts offer opportunities to chat with other audience members and the musicians at an informal reception with refreshments after the concert.

