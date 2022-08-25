CONWAY — Clarinet and saxophone virtuosos Peter and Will Anderson will bring a quintet of world-class musicians to the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. to the perform “The Songs of Irving Berlin.”
Pianist Jesse Gelber, percussionist Alex Raderman and vocalist Molly Ryan will join the Andersons in a concert featuring the songs of 20th Century American songwriter Irving Berlin.
Peter and Will have sold out previous Mountain Top home concerts. This event, with an expanded group, marks their first performance in the renovated Majestic Theatre.
In this performance on the Majestic Main Stage, the quintet will cover the work of the iconic tin-pan-alley songwriter, Irving Berlin. His masterpieces include such well-known tunes as “Blue Skies,” “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Always,” “God Bless America,” “White Christmas” and “What’ll I Do.”
Berlin is considered one of the greatest songwriters in American history, with a body of work totalling well over one thousand songs, including the scores for 20 original Broadway shows and 15 original Hollywood films.
Called “remarkable” by The Wall Street Journal and “delightful, dazzling and infectious” by Backstage magazine, Peter and Will, identical twin brothers, are known for their exciting arrangements of jazz classics and fresh original music.
Hailing from Washington, D.C. when their talents were recognized internationally as teenagers, they attended the Juilliard School in New York City, where they currently live.
They have headlined at Birdland, The Blue Note, and Jazz at Lincoln Center in the city, and their extensive touring schedule has also taken them to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Sarasota, Florida Jazz Festival, and many other important musical venues. They have performed in over 45 U.S. states, toured Brazil, Japan, Canada, and the U.K., and been featured six times in New York City’s famed “Highlights in Jazz” series.
Vocalist Ryan’s elegant style evokes the big band singers of the 1930s and breathes new life into familiar standards. She performs at prestigious Manhattan venues including the Café Carlyle, Town Hall, The Waldorf Astoria, Rainbow Room, and Birdland.
Pianist Gelber fell in love with the stride piano style while attending New England Conservatory in Boston, and has become a mainstay of the northeast swing scene and a “first call” sideman for much of New York’s traditional Jazz scene.
Percussionist Raderman is a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, and has shared the stage with an impressive list of musicians, including the Hot Sardines and David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band. Raderman has performed at venues and festivals ranging from Birdland to Joe’s Pub, the Blue Note, the Newport Jazz Festival, and more.
Tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian, and are available at conwaymajestic.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
Lodging for the performers has been graciously provided by the Kearsarge Inn of North Conway.
For more information on Mountain Top Music Center or the Majestic, go to conwaymajestic.com. If you are interested in sponsoring a future concert or volunteer opportunities as a Friend of the Majestic, email office@mountaintopmusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.