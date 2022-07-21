The Bacon Brothers
The Bacon Brothers — Kevin Bacon (left) and Michael Bacon — will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Centers in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug 6. (JEFF FASANO PHOTO)

The Bacon Brothers — Kevin and Michael — to perform postponed concert at Stone Mountain

BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Bacon Brothers — Michael and Kevin Bacon — are finally coming to the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, for a sold out show on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. after having to postpone an April concert due to COVID-19.

Bacon Brothers-1
Michael Bacon (left) and Kevin Bacon are The Bacon Brothers, who will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug. 6. (CHARLES CHESSLER PHOTO)
Erato-Bacon Brothers

"Erato" is the new EP from The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael Bacon). The brothers will be performing at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug. 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)

