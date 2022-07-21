The Bacon Brothers — Kevin and Michael — to perform postponed concert at Stone Mountain
BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Bacon Brothers — Michael and Kevin Bacon — are finally coming to the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, for a sold out show on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. after having to postpone an April concert due to COVID-19.
While Kevin is best-known as an actor with a decade-stretching career, including such films as “Footloose,” “Tremors,” “Flatliners,” “A Few Good Man, “Apollo 13,” “Mystic River,” and “The Woodsman,” he’s also an accomplished musician and songwriter.
Kevin formed the Bacon Brothers with his nine-years senior brother Michael in 1995 and the pair released their first album in 1997. Ten albums later, they are still going strong with a new EP “Erato” released earlier this month.
Michael is an Emmy Award-winning composer who has scored more than 100 film and television projects. He honed his craft as a songwriter in Nashville in the 1970s.
That Nashville flavor can still be heard alongside Kevin in the Bacon Brothers, but their influences are diverse and aplenty, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Motown, Led Zeppelin and Philly soul.
Their sound mixes folk, blues, soul, country and rock. Their lyrics are emotionally direct but with a playful, quirky sense of humor.
I talked with Kevin Bacon earlier this week.
I spoke to you back in March in anticipation of the original date for your Stone Mountain performance, which was postponed due to COVID, so I just want to make sure you're feeling alright.
Yeah, yeah. Listen, that’s the music business these days, I mean, it's everybody's business these days, right? Sooner or later, you need to take off your mask and sing.
I do a segment about movies on a local radio station and I told them I’d be speaking with you. The DJ, Clay, mentioned to me that Kiefer Sutherland also has new music out. He wanted to know if you’d ever consider touring with Kiefer?
You know, we haven't. I know Kiefer, we've worked together multiple times. No, we have not. We've never spoken about touring. God knows there's a lot of actor bands. The list goes on and on of actors playing music. I don't know, you know, we just kind of like to do our own thing.
Well, if you ever did, I thought you could call it the “Flatliners” tour.
That’s an idea.
A lot of your songs are love songs, but “In Memory (Of When I Cared)” is a distinctly darker song, both musically and lyrically. What were the roots of that song and how did you develop its sound?
The song was written with Desmond Child, who is a legendary songwriter. He wrote a bunch of stuff with Aerosmith and Bon Jovi, “Livin’ la Vida Loca” is one of Desmond's, Bonnie Tyler, on and on. He's a hitmaker.
Our drummer Frank Vilardi had a gig with Desmond and said, “would you guys be interested in writing?” and we were like, “Sure.” So we went and hung out with him, didn't write a lick for one day, and then came in the second day and we worked off of a definite number of beats from a guy named Void Stryker, who was in LA. We listened to the various beats and picked the one that we ended up writing “In Memory (Of When I Cared)” with and then we just kind of dug in around that beat.
This was something that is unusual for us. First of all, we don't really write with other people too often. In fact, we don't really write together much anymore, either. The last few times we've been in Nashville, we've hooked up with some pretty successful writers and, you know, going into a room, we just did that a couple of days ago. So, it's a relatively new experience for us, but it's one that I think is really good.
It's a challenge because, if you look at something, like “In Memory (Of When I Cared),” it's not like we had gone and gotten our hearts broken, and then sat down and wrote the song. A lot of our other music is very, very personal in that way. It comes from some actual, immediate personal experience as opposed to an idea. But on the other hand, acting is a process by which you are recreating emotion and feeling that you may or may not have ever had, and everyone's had their heart broken once. So when I perform it, and when I was in the studio making it, it was a great exercise for me to try to tap into that and to tap into that anger and hurt in accordance with the song.
Yeah, and obviously bringing in other collaborators creates a vitality and something new and something fresh and that song does stand out. You can tell that it's something different.
Yeah, it does. Even though our stuff is so varied, it's kind of all over the map. Sometimes things feel a little more reggae, a little more rock, a little more country, a little more funky. You know what I mean? But this one definitely is the most, I would say. I don't know how to describe it, sort of modern pop, kind of vibe of anything that we've written and so that's great. Yeah. And people are responding to it; people really like it.
“Let Me Happen to You Girl” reminds me of “Graceland”-era Paul Simon. Was that intentional?
It wasn't intentional. That's one of my brother’s, so I'll speak for him because I've heard him recount the story. He's a composer, and works on film and television scores, as you probably know. That was a piece of score that he kind of had sitting around from something that he had done years ago. He listened to it and reimagined it as a song. It was originally written just as uptempo — I don't even know what the movie was about — but it was a piece of score that he had written. I think that's probably the first time that we've ever done that. So, he put that vocal down, just to that score. He sent it over, I thought it was cool. I stuck some harmony on it and then we sent it down to a guy that we work with sometimes, named Joe Nicolo down in Philly, who is really successful. A lot of the work that he did was in hip-hop, rap and soul stuff. And Joe put his mark on it. He put on some women singing. So yeah, it's a fun one, we open the show with that.
I’ve always been interested in how a song becomes the title track for an EP or an album. How did you land on “Erato” being the title of the EP?
The story of “Erato” was that I was having a hard time coming up with anything to write about. I was sitting in this really, really tiny little rental house. I mean, like a postage stamp, but I was living in Georgia, while I was making a film. I hadn't even brought a guitar to location, which is something that I never do, I really don't know why I didn't. I started to say, I haven't been writing. I'd only written one song at the beginning of the pandemic and hadn't written a single thing. Songwriting is elusive, the inspiration is sometimes really hard to do.
Some people, for instance, these guys we write with in Nashville, every day, they basically go into a writers room, and they sit around and come up with a title and they start playing around. They write 100 songs, 200 songs a year, whatever it is, and you hope that one's going to be a hit. We've just never really been able to write that way.
So, I'm sitting there, and I start thinking about this idea of a muse. And I read online about this Greek muse named Erato, who was the actual muse of lyrical poetry and music and all things erotic. And so I just started writing about her and then, strangely, she ended up being my muse for that song. I went to a little music store a few miles away, and bought a little guitar for about 150 bucks and started working on a demo for it and that's how it came together. We kind of felt like we are a songwriting band, so this kind of made sense.
So, with the idea of Erato as a muse, who do you consider your muses?
My wife, for sure. I mean, “Dark Chocolate Eyes” is all about her. My kids definitely. “Karaoke Town” is actually about my kids. So those are two really good muses. But I also think that muse-ic itself is its own muse. You know, sometimes I'll hear something, and I'll go, “You know, I want to write something funky.” I just listened to something that was funky, whatever it is, like a Nile Rodgers’ riff or Silk Sonic or Parliament or something like that. It just makes me go, “God, I love this stuff,” Other people's writing is an inspiration and acts as a muse.
You mentioned “Karaoke Town,” what are your go-to karaoke songs?
Well, the idea of the song is partly that I just can't stand karaoke. I just can't stand it. I think it's really fun for people and I think it's a great thing to do. But I would much rather pick up an instrument and try to learn how to play it and sing it than to go to a bar. It's not my thing, but I don't begrudge anybody their moments of karaoke. I think it's a good way for people to come together. I have done it. What would be my song? I don't know. “Islands in the Stream.”
On your Instagram, you briefly covered “Good 4 U” with your daughter and discussed your fondness for Billie Ellish. Who of the new crop of up-and-coming artists would you both be most interested in collaborating with?
Oh, wow. Haim, maybe. I think they're awesome. I think Finneas is fantastic. There are so many great people out there making good music.
You have had a long association with the horror genre dating back to “Friday the 13th,” and have a new film coming out that is horror, have you ever considered doing a horror-themed song or album or score?
No, I haven't. No, I definitely haven't, but that is an interesting idea. My son Travis is a musician in a band, but is also a composer and is also really super drawn to horror. It is something that we sort of share and have for a long time, our love of horror, where we are going out to see something or check out something new. After I wrote “Karaoke Town,” I wanted to give it a kind of darker vibe and in some ways a cinematic kind of thing. I wouldn't say it's quite horror. But I turned to Travis to produce it, and to build that track for it because I knew that he would have a good feel for that. So, that's the closest that I've ever come is the production on “Karaoke Town.”
Well, I'm almost at time, but this is more kind of just a statement, not a question. My wife and I have created a playlist of songs that reflect the personality of our dog Lionel and we added your song “Snoozers” to it and I wanted to let you know.
We made the Lionel playlist. That’s awesome.
We call it the Library of Lionel.
I don't know if you can hear it, but my dog is snoozing right next to me now. Sometimes when I do interviews, podcasts or whatever I get, I go into this room where my mic is set up and try to get as much sound isolation as possible, and she inevitably starts scratching on the door, comes in and starts snoring. It is kind of a long fight in a losing battle.
Yeah, well that's that's dogs for you. When I go on the radio, I bring my dog with me and sometimes he’s just howling. He'll be quiet whenever we're off air. But the minute we're on air, he starts howling. He's a radio star.
Face for radio.
There actually was one more question that I didn’t get to ask last time we spoke. Now that Tom Brady is no longer retiring, Kevin, are you going to revise your GOAT song?
Oh, that's right. I totally forgot about that song. Oh, my God. Yeah, maybe I have to, right?
I thought that was so funny. “He's a Brady.” I thought that was great.
Yeah, that's right. I might have to revisit that song. Good point.
Well, thanks, once again for speaking with me. And I hope to be there in August at Stone Mountain. Fingers crossed.
Yeah, so are we. I’m glad we were able to put it back on. Looking forward to it.
For more information about Stone Mountain, go to stonemountainartscenter.com. For more information about The Bacon Brothers, go to baconbros.com.
