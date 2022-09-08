BRIDGTON, Maine — Master singer-songwriter Kray Van Kirk will be performing at the Hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
A fine finger-style guitarist with a precise baritone and roots in the Celtic tradition, Van Kirk obtained his doctorate in in fisheries population dynamics modeling from the University of Alaska.
Coming off five years of living in his van and playing music across the United States and Canada, he thought that a career in the sciences might be a bit more secure than playing music for a living, especially as a single parent.
Eventually, however, he realized that healing the world was primarily a matter of the heart, not the head, and he put aside his computer, picked up his guitar, and set out again.
Van Kirk, however, is not your average crying-in-your-coffee singer-songwriter.
"We need a renewal of myth and wonder and hope," he said. "For these are the shouted poetry of dawn."
This is where a spot-on impression of Japan's 19th century blind swordsman Zatoichi comes in handy. Shintaro Katsu played the blind but fictional wandering masseuse as a bumbling nobody in movies from 1962 to 1989.
Prior to unleashing his unrivaled swordsmanship, he closes his eyes, cocks his head to one side and listens intently, as does Van Kirk.
“We are driven by myth and the seasons of the heart," Van Kirk said. "We need new stories and new myths for the 21st century so that everyone, absolutely everyone, regardless of creed, identity, sexuality or anything else, can listen and look and see themselves on the Hero's Quest.”
His song "Thunderbird" resurrects the Phoenix in an empty desert diner somewhere in the American Southwest (yes, the Phoenix drives a Thunderbird).
"The Queen of Elfland" plucks Thomas the Rhymer from the English-Scottish border in 1250 and drops him, along with the Queen, into a subway car.
"The Midnight Commander" has an insane old man leading the city of New York to take up arms (and underwear) against hatred.
Of this charming, Quixotic, and decidedly eclectic performer, the Borderline Folk Club in New York wrote “It is what every singer-songwriter should aspire to.”
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance or at the door.
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
