Kray Van Kirk

Kray Van Kirk will be performing at the Hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, on Sept. 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — Master singer-songwriter Kray Van Kirk will be performing at the Hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

A fine finger-style guitarist with a precise baritone and roots in the Celtic tradition, Van Kirk obtained his doctorate in in fisheries population dynamics modeling from the University of Alaska.

