BARTLETT — A fundraiser for World Central Kitchen for the people of Ukraine and refugees will be presented at a Ukraine Relief Weekend at the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen with local rock band Diana’s Bath Salts, April 22-23.
Paul Kirsch of Diana’s Bath Salts says the band is doing a matching donation challenge that they have already started online and through which they are going to match the first $1,000 in donations they receive that weekend.
Terry O’Brien, co-owner/manager of the Red Parka, says the restaurant will offer Ukrainian dinner specials Friday and Saturday of that weekend, with 10 percent of all sold going to the World Central Kitchen. They also are selling raffle tickets for $5 each, with many items donated by local businesses and a grand prize of dinner for 10 at the Red Parka.
"One need not be present to win the grand raffle prize," said O'Brien, who credited chef Dan Fitzpatrick for coming up with a great Ukrainian-themed dinner menu for Friday and Saturday.
O'Brien added that frequent Red Parka patrons and part-time Glen residents Kim Lewis and Jochen Wolfe have donated several items from Ukraine and the Czech Republic to be used as raffle prizes.
"We've got some German chef knives, a set of leaded glass candlesticks and a Ukrainian cookbook, along with several other prizes," O'Brien said.
She said she plans to decorate the Red Parka with Ukrainian flags — two that she ordered, and one on loan from Chuck Henderson, North Country special projects representative for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
She said at a Valley Originals meeting held earlier Tuesday morning, the local organization of independent restaurants had voted to donate a yet-to-be determined percentage of sales during the month of June toward Ukrainian relief through the World Central Kitchen.
"We're not sure exactly what we will be doing, but it was a unanimous vote by members to help," O'Brien said. Asked why she and others are compelled to act on Ukraine's behalf, she said, "We are acting because of the horrific nature of what's going on in Ukraine (by the invading Russian army) and the millions of people who have no homes to go back to."
Members of the band and O'Brien were featured live on WMWV 93.5-FM's "Morning Show" with DJ Roy Prescott April 20 and was joined by two Ukrainian Fryeburg Academy students — Anna Bondar, 17, a junior at the school, and Daryna Serediuk, 18, a senior, both from western Ukraine.
Anna, who arrived here in August, hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of 200,000. Daryna, who arrived here in 2020 is from Lutsk, a city about three hours north of Ivano-Freankivsk that is home to 300,000 people.
Both came to the academy through the auspices of a non-profit called Ukraine Global Scholars Program that enables teens to study abroad. Both worked with fellow students, faculty and staff to raise funds for their countrymen over the past month.
In other local Ukrainian efforts, Natalya Robinson, manager of COACH at Settlers Green in North Conway, and from Ukraine, told the Sun Tuesday their drive to gather items for the people of Ukraine has been "very successful."
"We have two box trucks coming from a trucking company in Auburn that is run by a Ukrainian family. They are expected to come to pick up our items Saturday morning," said Robinson, who resides in Madison. An article about hers and other fundraising efforts was featured in the April 2 edition of the Sun.
"We have collected a lot of winter jackets that we will not be shipping this time, hanging onto them until fall. But we have a lot of other items, summer clothes and blankets. And we have collected toiletries. People have been very generous and calling us."
She said the Ukrainian driver just returned from Ukraine and has made several contacts with organizations that are providing relief. She said one of those organizations that they are working with is thelovinglifeline.com.
"We will have more updates on how people can help," Robinson said.
For more information about the Red Parka events, call (603) 383-4344 or go to redparkapub.com. For information about the COACH efforts, call Robinson at the COACH store at (603) 356-3295.
