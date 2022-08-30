CONWAY — Peaceful Means, a new musical duo, will perform at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Friday, Sept. 2, at noon. This concert is the September installment of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday concert series. Admission is by donation.
Peaceful Means features the harmonious warmth and presence of Boyd Boyd and Heather Pierson. Weaving together original songs and uplifting arrangements of choice covers with voice and accompanying piano, acoustic strings, and percussion, they create music that offers an invitation to remember and to cultivate the joy, peace, and connection that are available in every moment.
For both Pierson and Boyd, music has been the common thread in lives filled with diverse experience.
After a career performing contemporary music, Boyd shifted her focus to performing, writing and recording her original pieces and now has four CDs in circulation.
Pierson’s creative path began early in her teenage years, when she was in an original rock band in the early 1990s with Boyd. From there, Pierson’s musical adventures took her through years of exploring and performing in genres from country to jazz to folk, all while working in “day jobs” to support her creative life - everything from being a full-time nanny to retail management to children’s librarian!
Pierson realized her full-time music-making dreams in 2010, and has so far released 14 recordings, two songbooks, and several singles of her original music. She performs around the country, including several appearances at the Majestic Cafe. Pierson is also a member of Mountain Top’s board of advisors.
Drawing on their years of friendship and wealth of experience, Boyd and Pierson are happily reunited as Peaceful Means, to create and share new music with audiences eager for an affirmation of humanity’s highest hopes.
For both Boyd and Pierson, making music together has always been and continues to be one of their greatest joys — and joy multiplies when it is shared.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation.
All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
