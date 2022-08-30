CONWAY — Peaceful Means, a new musical duo, will perform at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Friday, Sept. 2, at noon. This concert is the September installment of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday concert series. Admission is by donation.

Peaceful Means features the harmonious warmth and presence of Boyd Boyd and Heather Pierson. Weaving together original songs and uplifting arrangements of choice covers with voice and accompanying piano, acoustic strings, and percussion, they create music that offers an invitation to remember and to cultivate the joy, peace, and connection that are available in every moment.

