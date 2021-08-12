JACKSON — Mountain Top Music Center will be presenting the string and wind quartet Encore! at a beautiful new home in Jackson on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.
This concert marks the resumption of Mountain Top's popular home concert offerings, which are open to the public by pre-reservation and presenting a variety of music genres.
Encore! is comprised of award winning musicians, performing, teaching and sharing their enthusiasm for classical music.
Musicians for this performance will include Margaret Herlehy on oboe, Harel Gietheim on cello, Piper Runnion-Bareford on harp, and Judy Teehan on flute.
The program will include pieces by composers Dvorak, Cowell and Mozart.
Tickets are $40 per person to benefit Mountain Top Music. Reservations may be
made online at mountaintopmusic.org or by calling (603) 447-4737.
Email office@mountaintopmusic.org with questions. Directions to the concert will be printed on your confirming ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.