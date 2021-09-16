HALE’S LOCATION — Mountain Top Music Center will be welcoming back lyricist, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. for a concert at a home in Hale’s Location. The concert is open to the public with limited seating.
Glier has been described by USA Today as “an exquisite tenor that echoes Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel.” His flourishing career has included five albums, a Grammy nomination, five Independent Music Awards and even a U.S. State Department-sponsored international tour.
Glier lives in western Massachusetts and tours regularly often averaging over 200 shows a year and thrilling audiences with his clear, passionate voice and superb lyrics. His piano and guitar work fill the room with a sound you don’t hear, you feel, especially when accompanied by his colleague, Kelly Halloran on fiddle, who plans to join him at this concert. NPR describes his voice as “otherworldly” while praising him as “an engaging performer and storyteller.”
His newest album, “The Coronation,” just released in August, is an invitation to forge a new, more beautiful world from the current chaos. Born out of the pandemic, it explores an expansive range of musical styles and topics from the personal to the political.
“For most of my adult life I’ve held the belief that humanity is right around the corner from something transformative,” Glier said. “If we could only see that our separateness is an illusion, then a future of global cooperation and interdependence would be undeniable. I look at the last year of lockdown as sort of like an extended rehab, healing us from the story of separation and offering us the courage to forge a new crown and become the rulers of that which had ruled us. I wanted this album to feel like a roadmap towards reunion in a reconnected and repairing world.”
A reception after the concert offers a chance to meet Seth and discuss his music with him and others attending.
Advance reservations for this special home concert are required and can be made online at mountaintopmusic.org ($40 per person) or by calling Mountain Top Music in Conway (603-447-4737).
Directions to the concert will be provided upon making a reservation. All attendees will be asked to provide evidence of vaccination or a negative PCR test for admission.
