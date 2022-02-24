CONWAY — The Kendall C. and Anna Ham Majestic Theatre at Mountain Top Music Center will be kicking off its spring-summer Main Stage Concert Series on Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. with a Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday concert by the Heather Pierson Band.
The ensemble features Heather Pierson (vocals and piano), Shawn Nadeau (bass), Davy Sturtevant (cornet and guitar), Mike Sakash (clarinet and sax), Craig Bryan (drums) and George Wiese (trombone). The Majestic is at 36 Main Street in Conway Village. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for beverages in the Majestic Café.
The concert celebrates the last day of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Venice, New Orleans and Conway. Volunteers will offer carnival masks and beads to mark the occasion.
The Heather Pierson Band will play a mixture of traditional jazz, Mardi Gras favorites, including Paul Barbarin’s 1949 “Bourbon Street Parade,” Sachmo’s Hot Five’s “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue” and more, as well as Pierson’s own compositions.
Tickets are available at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. Currently, admission requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a same day negative test. For the March 1 event, patrons must remain masked, at the performers’ request.
Additional shows on the Main Stage this spring and summer include the Dover-based Soggy Po’ Boys; musicians of the Sebago-Long Lake Chamber Music Festival; Cherry, Cherry, the Neil Diamond Tribute Band; Songs of Irving Berlin with the Anderson Brothers Quintet; and Susan Goyette in a Linda Ronstadt Tribute.
Non-profit Mountain Top Music Center offers private and group lessons in voice and most instruments. Mountain Top presents additional musical performances during the year, including a variety of home concerts, the weekly Jazz and Blues Club on Fridays at the Majestic Café and the free First Friday series at noon on the first Friday of every month.
