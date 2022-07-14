EATON — As part of its 2022 music series, The Little White Church at 2371 Eaton Road in Eaton will be presenting a performance of West African music by the Akwaaba African Drum & Dance Ensemble, led by master percussionist Theo Martey on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. at the church in Eaton.
Percussionist, teacher, performer, producer, songwriter and recording artist Theophilus Mii Martey began studying traditional African music during his childhood in Ghana and began performing at the age of 6.
He has lived and work in New Hampshire for 20 years and was named New Hampshire’s Artist Laureate in 2022. His Manchester-based group has performed through the northeastern United States, Mexico and Canada since 2002. The ensemble’s energetic and engaging performances are a reflection of their name, which means “welcome” in the Aka language of Ghana.
Over the past decade, the ensemble has received extensive press coverage and numerous achievement awards for their talents, and including the prestigious 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards presented to Martey for Arts Education. The certificate reads:
“Theo Martey has introduced thousands of New Hampshire children, youth and adults to African culture through rhythms and dance, contributing significantly to international diversity and cultural understanding throughout the state. His vibrant artist residencies give New Hampshire students an opportunity to experience hands-on West African drumming and a variety of dance styles from his native country of Ghana. He has been on the Arts Council’s juried Arts Education Roster since 2005, the same year he became a United States citizen.”
Built in 1879, The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees. The donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and its rare 1908 Steinway Model O piano.
Tickets for this performance are $25 per person and are available on the Calendar page at littlewhitechurch.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store (cash or check only at the store).
