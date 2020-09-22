BROWNFIELD, Maine — The local boys of Junco will be performing a socially distanced concert for 50 people at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 2.
The show, originally scheduled in April and postponed due to the pandemic, will feature new music off of the band’s April release, "Red Run Wild."
Junco is made up of keyboardist Clifford Cameron, guitarist Jeremy Holden, drummer Alex Ouellette, singer/guitarist Bobby Sheehan, and saxophonist/oboist Dan Stackhouse. Since the band’s inception in 2012, Junco has released an EP, "Waking the Sleeping Giant" (2015) and two LPs, "The Night the Lake Stood Still" (2017) and the recently released "Red Run Wild" (2020).
Oct 2 will be Junco’s third time performing at Stone Mountain.
“We can’t wait to finally share our new music in a live setting,” said Sheehan. “Doing so at such an amazing venue close to home makes it all the more special.”
Dinner will be available by reservation before the show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and then Junco will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Concert tickets are $30 (order online at stonemountainartscenter.com or call the box office at 207-935-7292).
Note that face masks are required when not seated at your table.
To learn more about Junco, go to juncoband.com.
