TUFTONBORO — David Mallett, well-known folk singer and songwriter, will be performing at The Old White Church located at 149 Middle Road (Route 109A) in Center Tuftonboro on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

Mallett is one of America's true original troubadours. In a career spanning four decades, he has recorded 17 albums, had several hundred covers of his songs, including the American folk classic "Garden Song," and has performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the United States, Canada and Europe.

