TUFTONBORO — David Mallett, well-known folk singer and songwriter, will be performing at The Old White Church located at 149 Middle Road (Route 109A) in Center Tuftonboro on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
Mallett is one of America's true original troubadours. In a career spanning four decades, he has recorded 17 albums, had several hundred covers of his songs, including the American folk classic "Garden Song," and has performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the United States, Canada and Europe.
He has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including National Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” His body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and even the Muppets.
Mallett’s musical career began when he was 11-years-old singing in a folk duo with his older brother, Neil, and they had their own TV show in the 1960s. While at the University of Maine, he heard the music of Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Dylan and tried his hand at writing songs. He began to perform solo and expanding his repertoire with original tunes until he was singing only his own material by age 26.
In 1975, Paul Stookey, of Peter, Paul & Mary, moved to Blue Hill, Maine, and opened a recording studio there. With Stookey’s help, Mallett’s “Garden Song” was brought to the attention of Pete Seeger who included it on his 1979 album, "Circles & Seasons." John Denver soon recorded the song that same year. Since then, ”Garden Song” has been recorded hundreds of times and performed worldwide. His “Ballad of St. Anne’s Reel,” from his second album, became an international folk classic.
Mallett toured the folk circuit for 10 years, then moved to Nashville in the late 1980s where he continued to write and record. He has released nine CDs on his own North Road label, including “Artist in Me” in 2003 named by the AP as one of the year’s best records, and also the live album “Midnight on the Water” in 2006. His work is a continuation of the American tradition and echoes with the spirit of Steven Foster and Woodie Guthrie.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $25. All seats are reserved. Pay at the door cash or check. Reserve seats online at caravanband.com/etn/david-mallett-concert or for more information about this concert and to reserve tickets, call Joe Ewing at (603) 569-3861.
