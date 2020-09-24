JACKSON — Brunch and music to benefit Mountain Top Music will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the gorgeous back gardens of the Wildcat Inn & Tavern in Jackson.
Back by popular demand, this limited seating encore concert with tables properly distanced will be hosted by the Tavern’s General Manager Stu Dunlop and its popular Chef Bryant Alden, and features once again members of the Bradley Jazz Collective to include Craig Bryan, Jr on percussion, Al Hospers on bass, and Mike Sakash on sax.
The group’s earlier benefit concert for Mountain Top at the Wildcat was a huge success and sold out with a substantial wait list within days of being announced. This encore concert was quickly arranged so those that missed the first can now enjoy this unique outdoor musical experience with friends and family and some new tunes from this multi-talented local group before the snow flies. The concert will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
The Bradley Jazz Collective got its start in the fall of 2014, when it premiered a new concert series called “Bradley Street Backstage” to a sold-out audience at Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. It was so enjoyable that the group stayed together, expanding occasionally and performing throughout New Hampshire and Maine. Programs are diverse, including ballads, blues, Latin and swing depending on the performers’ interests and the venues’ ambiences.
The music of Thelonious Monk, Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock, Kai Eckhardt, Keith Jarrett, Abby Lincoln, Charlie Parker, George Gershwin and many other jazz greats is often featured.
Music gets underway at 11 a.m. on Wildcat’s new outdoor garden stage with two sets of 45 minutes each and a 30 minute break in between, and ends by 1 p.m. Open to the public, advance table reservations are required for in-person seating at the Wildcat (approximately $20 per person cover charge for the music).
Live-streaming is also available for a suggested $10 per person donation to Mountain Top.
Brunch offerings, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as seasonal cocktails such as mimosas, hot spiced cider and other libations, will be available for purchase from the Wildcat’s regular luncheon menu.
Rrserve your in-person table or set-up your concert live-stream now at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series or call Kate at (603) 447-4737 or email her at office@mountaintopmusic.org to discuss details and any special needs or arrangements.
