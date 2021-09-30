CONWAY — Al Hospers & the Valley Horns will be performing at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in a fun-filled concert of funk, blues, swing and R&B music to benefit Mountain Top Music Center and its students. Both limited in-person seating and online live streaming will be available.
Hospers will be joined on stage by special guest Kemp Harris on vocals and his Valley Horn bandmates, Mike Sakash on saxophone and flute, Michelle Boggs on trumpet, Jarrod Taylor on guitar, Craig Bryan Jr. on drums and Tom Robinson on piano and Hammond organ. The Valley Horns is a popular group of local musicians that plays regularly throughout New England, but calls the valley “home.”
“We are delighted to feature Al and his band at one of Mountain Top Music’s first Majestic Mainstage Series shows, and to welcome Kemp back to the valley, following their sold-out show together at Fryeburg Academy last year,” said Mountain Top Executive Director George Wiese.
Kemp is an artist who defies categorization. He is a singer, a songwriter, a master showman and weaver of American musical styles, an actor, author and storyteller, as well as an award-winning educator. As Tom Ashbrook, host of NPR’s "On Point" said “It’s all right there when he sings. Beautifully there. He’ll take your breath away.”
Hospers, one of the valley’s most sought-after and versatile musicians, started playing music while studying art at the University of Florida. He has toured as an opening act for many musicians, performed with jazz greats such as Ira Sullivan, Louis Bellson and Stan Getz, and had a rock/pop band with Bruce Hornsby.
In the early 1980s, he joined a reunion group of Blood, Sweat and Tears, touring the United States and Europe, later joining the Buddy Rich band and touring with them as well.
Reservations for either are required with tickets available through mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. The concert will remain online “on demand” until the end of October, so you can also tune in at a more convenient time or enjoy it multiple times, once you have reserved your seat.
All in-person attendees will be asked to provide evidence of vaccination or a negative PCR test for admission to the theater.
Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school teaching students of all ages and talents. Its mission is to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education and by offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area.
As the owner and resident of the Bolduc Block in downtown Conway Village, which houses the now-restored Majestic Theatre, Mountain Top is returning this landmark property to its former glory — and, more important, to its role as a community gathering place and a vibrant center for performing arts activity.
