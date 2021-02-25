Last week, I wrote about the pop culture things from 2020 that helped me weather social distancing and self-quarantining. Now, as we approach a year of the pandemic, I’d like to look at a few more things from 2020, and beyond, that made the last 12 months a little bit more tolerable.
Nintendo Switch
Each year, I try to go on a vacation with my wife. Last year, the plan was for England. COVID-19 had different plans. So, the money for that trip instead went to a Nintendo Switch. Part of the motivation was to be able to play “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” online with our friends. Game nights were a huge part of our social life and the Switch helped us get that back. Plus, the various Lego themed games — including “DC Villains,” “Jurassic World” and “Harry Potter — allow you to smash the enviros to bits. Deeply satisfying.
“Two Broke Nerds”
In 2020, I started a podcast with my friend, and fellow journalist, Brian McElhiney. We only have a couple loyal listeners — shout out to Joel Barber and Doug Shapiro, both of whom have appeared on the show — but we largely do it for ourselves. It has been a consistent creative outlet to discuss some of my favorite things and, occasionally, even address some social issues.
“Doogie Howser, M.D.”
Early on in the pandemic, I binged all four seasons of the late-’80s-early-’90s medical sitcom that introduced the world to Neil Patrick Harris’ teen doctor. Like a lot of teen-centered sitcoms from the era it had a moral of the week, but what surprised me was how the series dealt with serious issues with surprising sensitivity, including AIDS, the L.A. riots and domestic abuse. The show was way ahead of the curve compared to shows like “Full House” or “Family Matters.”
“Taxi”
This is my current TV binge. Thanks to one of the greatest ensembles in TV history, including Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Andy Kaufman, Tony Danza, Judd Hirsh, Merilu Henner, Jeff Conaway and Carol Kane, this series holds up better than a lot of its contemporaries from the 1970s and 1980s. While the fashion and cultural references are dated, the writing remains sharp overall and the performances are perfect.
“Teen Titans Go”
I was a fan of 2018’s “Teen Titans Go to the Movies,” but only started watching the series that inspired it last year. While I never saw the original darker “Teen Titans” series, “Go” is my kind of goofy fun. There’s a good deal of silliness and toilet humor, but it is mixed with unexpected moments of surreal, absurdist humor and undeniably catchy music — “The Night Begins to Shine” is my jam. The animation sometimes goes full “Ren & Stimpy Show” with its weirdness, so I can get a bit of that “R&S” flavor without the nasty aftertaste associated with its creator John K.
“Hollywood”
Last year’s Netflix’s original mini-series “Hollywood,” a revisionist look at late-1940s Hollywood from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, was relevant, poignant and uplifting. The series imagined what it might have been like if Golden Age Hollywood became more inclusive toward people of color, women and gay people. “Hollywood” shows what we could’ve done decades earlier and what we still need to do.
Samara Weaving
Last week, I mentioned my fondness for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and above I spotlighted “Hollywood.” The two very different projects are linked by the versatile Samara Weaving. Weaving isn’t a household name but she should be. She has appeared in a series of completely insane indie horror and action films, including “Ready or Not,” “The Babysitter” and “Guns Akimbo,” that should absolutely be seen. In each film she brings an odd charisma and quirky intensity that makes her a unique screen presence.
Foo Fighters’ “Medicine at Midnight”
Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2020. They were going to mark the occasion with a massive world tour and a new album, but then COVID swept in. The completed album, “Medicine at Midnight,” was put on hold. After sitting on it for months, the album was finally released earlier this month, and it is the band’s best album in years. It is a pure blast of fun with instantly sing-along-able songs. When live music returns, I’m so there for a Foo Fighters concert.
Taco Bell
Yeah, that’s right, Taco Bell. Sure, it may not qualify as real food and it, most definitely, doesn’t qualify as Mexican food, but when restaurants were closed for business, Taco Bell was always there offering a cheap meal to pair with 10-hours of binge watching. So, pile on the chalupas, nacho fries and Mountain Dew Baja Blasts. Which brings us to…
Mountain Dew
For years, I didn’t touch Mountain Dew because brominated vegetable oil was listed as one of its ingredients. Last year, I discovered that ingredient was gone, and it was time to do the dew. Mountain Dew itself is fine, but the various flavors are where it’s really at. Voltage tastes exactly like blue Sour Patch Kids. The recently released Major Melon tastes like watermelon Sour Patch. There’s also a pineapple flavor exclusive to Dollar General of all places, and the aforementioned lime-infused Baja Blast. They are all delightful.
