If the raunchy R-rated comedy “Vacation Friends” does anything, it provides further evidence of how assured of a comedic actor John Cena has become.
Similar to fellow muscle-bound WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, Cena has been able to make the transition to bonafide film star. Even more so than Johnson, Cena’s dry, deadpan wit and willingness to do anything for a laugh makes him well-suited for comedy. Despite his square-jaw and wall-like build, he could easily have a long-lasting career in comedy rather than action films.
Following only a few weeks on the heels of “The Suicide Squad,” which perfectly balanced the comedy and action sides of Cena, “Vacation Friends” is more proof of how completely wasted he was in June’s “F9.” The latest “Fast and Furious” film only required Cena to scowl and growl and completely robbed the performer of his natural charisma.
In “Vacation Friends,” which debuts Friday on Hulu, Cena is paired with Meredith Hagner as a wild and crazy couple who befriend the more straight-laced Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) during a vacation in Mexico. Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) ruin Marcus’ proposal to Emily. To make it up to the newly engaged couple, they invite them to stay in their huge presidential suite and take them on a week of booze-filled adventures.
Emily is more open to exploring her adventurous side, but the plan-obsessed Marcus takes a bit more pushing. After their trip, Marcus and Emily are happy to part ways with Ron and Kyla with the hope of never seeing them again.
Seven months later, Marcus and Emily are getting married. Of course, Ron and a pregnant Kyla crash the wedding proceedings, and, naturally, there is some vagueness over who the father is. Much to Marcus and Emily’s horror, Ron wins over Emily’s father.
Ron and Kyla’s chaotic energy adds extra weirdness to an already strained weekend of activities. Emily’s upperclass father (Robert Wisdom) thinks his daughter deserves better than Marcus and Emily’s brother (Andrew Bachelor) keeps picking fights with Marcus because of a past confrontation.
Howery, who was just seen in “Free Guy,” is having a breakout summer. In “Vacation Friends,” he is frequently paired in scenes with Cena, including a drug-fueled fox hunt in the forest. Cena and Howery play off of each other well, with Howery making an ideal exacerbated straight man to Cena’s over-the-top antics.
Cena and Hagner are even better together. Hagner matches his craziness beat for beat. They also have an oddly believable and lovable dynamic. While Ron and Kyla have no filter and they’re often misguided, their intentions are pure.
Carlos Santos takes the role of a guy working the front desk at a five-star hotel and makes it memorable and truly funny. He has great delivery and timing. Santos makes such a strong impression that you wish there was more of him.
Orji is likable, but the role is underwritten and she gets lost in the mix. There are five male writers on the script, so it is clear why the female voice got lost. Even Hagner, who is given more to do, doesn’t have much of a character beyond being a female version of Ron.
Two of the writers, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, have written some sharp comedies, including “Game Night,” “Horrible Bosses” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They also wrote the misguided “Vacation” remake. Alas, the writing here is often closer to the latter rather than the former.
“Vacation Friends” is predictable and underwritten and doesn’t fully take advantage of its premise, but does have some big laughs scattered throughout. It is the kind of film that is carried by the energy and likability of its cast.
It isn’t a new classic, but it is fitting that “Vacation Friends” is debuting on Hulu, because it is the perfect film to throw on in the background on a lazy afternoon. If you’re only half paying attention, the film may actually improve as you do a double take at something outrageous you barely caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.