John Francis Daley’s career has come full circle. His career started by playing a Dungeons & Dragons-loving geek in the short-lived, but beloved, TV series “Freaks and Geeks.” Now, he’s the co-writer and co-director of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a fun adventure film full of laughs.
Taking a comedic approach to Dungeons & Dragons was probably the best way to bring the role-playing game work on screen. A serious take could be possible but given the improvised nature of the game, a playful tone feels appropriate. Daley, co-writer and co-director Jonathan Goldstein and co-writer Michael Gilio add enough emotional grounding to keep it from becoming a complete parody.
This isn’t the first attempt to bring D&D to the screen. That would be 2000’s “Dungeons and Dragons,” which almost falls into the so-bad-it's-good category thanks to laughably awful effects and over-the-top campy performances from Jeremy Irons, Bruce Payne and Richard O’Brien. Sadly, you also have to suffer through a truly obnoxious performance from Marlon Wayans and an impenetrable plot.
For years, D&D was seen as only for geeks and social outcasts, and was even the target of a moral panic crusade in the 1980s. The 2000 film sort of proved to mainstream audiences that they were right to assume it was only for misfits and weirdos. If THAT is D&D, they can have it.
“Honor Among Thieves” is more accessible. It’s populated by likable characters performed by charismatic actors and has a cheeky sense of humor paired with creative action.
Daley and Goldstein have a proven comedy track, having written such films as “Horrible Bosses,” “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which proved the duo could write a film on a larger scale with dramatic stakes and action sequences. Much of the Marvel template, in terms of blending quips, off-beat characters and action, has been brought over to “Honor Among Thieves.”
Their previous outings as directors were the funny, but forgettable, “Vacation” remake, and “Game Night,” one of the best, most outrageous comedies in recent years.
Chris Pine plays Edgin, an honorable thief whose wife was killed leaving him with a baby. Together with the warrior Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), they raise the girl, Kira (Chloe Coleman) as a merry band of thieves. But when a job goes wrong, Edgin and Holga are imprisoned, leaving Kira to be raised by the less-honorable thief Forge (Hugh Grant). Forge has teamed with a red wizard named Sofina (Daisy Head), who has placed him in a position of power but clearly has ulterior motives.
Two years later, Edgin and Holga escape and go to get Kira, but Forge refuses to give her up and has manipulated her to distrust her father. After escaping being sent to their deaths, Edgin and Holga must find a way back into Forge’s fortress to rescue Kira and get Forge where it hurts: His wealth.
To complete their mission they add Simon (Justice Smith), an aspiring wizard with confidence issues; the shapeshifter Doric (Sophia Lillis); and Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a Paladin warrior who knows the location of a key item needed for their success.
Full disclosure: I’ve never played D&D, but have heard from D&D players, including Valley Vision’s Bill Edmunds, that it is a satisfying experience. Edmunds posted on Facebook that while watching the film he had “a big goofy smile on my face the whole time.”
Part of the fun of the film is that it sort of feels like a game of chance. Throughout the film, the right things just seem to conveniently be there. This could become tiresome if not for the playful sense of humor.
The outcomes in D&D are decided by a roll of the dice, which decides if your character's abilities allow you to survive a situation. This aspect of the game comes across thanks to Pine, whose Edgin prides himself as a planner and often improvises plans on the spot. Pine is the reason so much of the film works as well it does. He brings his full roguish charms to bear.
Grant is also clearly having fun hamming it up as a cartoonish villain. This seems to be a late-career sweet spot for him, as he did similar work in “Paddington 2.”
Page earns laughs, too, as, similar to Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” he takes things literally and doesn’t understand colloquialisms.
Rodriguez, who has been stuck in a glowering role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise for the last 20 years, gets to show that she can land a joke and be charming when asked to do so. Her character’s blunt-to-a-fault nature earns some solid laughs. She also has a surprisingly tender scene with her ex-husband (a cameo role that shouldn’t be spoiled).
Doric, being a shapeshifter, allows for several imaginative set pieces in which she morphs into a series of different animals to evade her pursuers. Similarly, a staff that can create portals is consistently used in genuinely clever ways.
There’s also a fun scene involving a dragon that has really let itself go, and a sequence involving our heroes trying to escape an ever-changing maze full of monsters.
The one downfall is that Head’s villainous role doesn’t ever truly land and, as such, the climax doesn’t quite work. That being said, how Head is ultimately defeated is smart and helps to salvage an ending that felt familiar and ho-hum.
“Honor Among Thieves” is fun, lightweight and entertaining and is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
