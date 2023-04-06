Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-2

From left: Sophia Lillis as Doric, Justice Smith as Simon and Michelle Rodriguez as Holga in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." COURTESY OF PARAMONT PICTURES AND EONE)

John Francis Daley’s career has come full circle. His career started by playing a Dungeons & Dragons-loving geek in the short-lived, but beloved, TV series “Freaks and Geeks.” Now, he’s the co-writer and co-director of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a fun adventure film full of laughs.

Taking a comedic approach to Dungeons & Dragons was probably the best way to bring the role-playing game work on screen. A serious take could be possible but given the improvised nature of the game, a playful tone feels appropriate. Daley, co-writer and co-director Jonathan Goldstein and co-writer Michael Gilio add enough emotional grounding to keep it from becoming a complete parody.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-5

Rege-Jean Page (left) as Xenk and Chris Pine as Edgin in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND EONE)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-1

From left: Justice Smith as Simon, Chris Pine as Edgin, Sophia Lillis as Doric and Michelle Rodriguez as Holga in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." (AIDAN MONAGHAN/PARAMONT PICTURES)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-3

From left: Sophia Lillis as the shapeshifter Doric in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." COURTESY OF PARAMONT PICTURES AND EONE)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-4

Hugh Grant as Forge and Chloe Coleman plays Kira in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." (AIDAN MONAGHAN/PARAMOUNT PICTURE AND EONE)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.