“Fire Island,” a modern adaptation of Jane Austin’s “Pride and Prejudice” set with the queer community, is a romantic comedy that is fresh and relevant.
Narration by star and writer Joel Kim Booster describes Fire Island as “Disney World for gays.” Located off of New York’s Long Island, Fire Island has a long history of being a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ community to feel free to be themselves.
Booster’s screenplay centers on a group of friends making an annual trip to Fire Island. It may be their last as Erin (Margaret Cho), the matriarch of this makeshift family, may have to sell her home on the island.
Noah (Booster) makes it his goal to get his best friend Howie (Bowie Yang) laid, despite Howie’s desire for something more meaningful. While Noah tries to focus on helping Howie, he is drawn to the hunky Dex (Zane Phillips). Howie connects with Charlie (James Scully) who runs with a circle of wealthy snobs, including the uptight Will (Conrad Ricamora).
Even those with a cursory knowledge of “Pride and Prejudice” will identify Noah and Will as the “Fire Island” versions of Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy. While this is a loose adaptation, there are recognizable scenes, including Noah hearing Will saying disparaging things about him and Noah and Will having a confrontation in the rain.
As a straight white man, I was able to empathize with the emotional struggles of these Asian queer characters, but this is a queer story that isn’t watered-down for a straight audience.
While there’s no full-frontal nudity, there’s plenty of bare male bottoms and scenes of sexual activities. It is no more explicit than the portrayal of straight sex in mainstream films, but director Andrew Ahn doesn’t shy away from showing gay men being intimate.
Typically, mainstream gay stories focus on the anxiety of coming out or persecution from the straight world. This is an important story to share, but it isn’t the only one, and “Fire Island” tells a tale that centers on queer friendships, relationships and intimacy. Howie mentions that coming out to his family was painful and that he is happy to have his found-family, but that isn’t the main point of Booster’s screenplay.
Booster explores the LGBTQ community as a microcosm of society at large with classism and racist undertones existing on the island. The gay community isn’t always welcoming and supportive, and toxicity can exist within the sub-cliques within the overall group.
While Will is staying with a group of largely rich white gay men, he’s treated as a bit of an also ran despite being a lawyer. Every time Noah enters the house of this wealthy group he is greeted by Braden (Aidan Wharton) who condescendingly asks “Can I help you?”
This passive aggressive infighting isn’t the focus of the film, but “Fire Island” is better for not simply showing the queer community as one big happy rainbow.
“Fire Island” also shows how tight-knit and supportive Noah’s group of friends are. There’s a real sense of family, especially during a karaoke performance of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” by Yang, Tomas Matos and Matt Rogers. It is a funny but also surprisingly poignant scene.
Yang, a breakout “Saturday Night Live” cast member, gets to show his dramatic range and is effective at showing Howie’s hurt and frustration toward Noah, who is so fixated on what he thinks Howie needs, he isn’t listening to what he actually wants.
Booster is a charismatic and likable lead who has good chemistry with Ricamora. Their initial animosity toward each other feels genuine but we also sense an underlying attraction.
“Fire Island,” which is streaming exclusively on Hulu, is noteworthy as a mainstream romantic comedy that is unapologetically queer and yet completely relatable. The film acts as a reminder that while the details of our problems may be different, we are all people just trying to make connections and be understood, loved and seen.
