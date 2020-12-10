On Dec. 1, the Oscar nominated star of “Juno” announced to the world via Instagram that they are transgender.
The actor, now going by Elliot Page, proudly proclaimed, “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
Later in the post he added, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”
This announcement is just the latest step in Page’s journey of embracing his true self. He previously announced in 2014 that he was gay, stating he was “tired of lying by omission.”
For many, this new announcement may throw into question Page’s previous roles and how to approach them, but Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, and describes himself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that his gender identity is neither male nor female. This means that, while preferring the male pronouns, he doesn’t necessarily have any problem playing female.
While Page has played many straight cisgender females, he tended to avoid stereotypical “girly” roles, instead choosing to play independent women with strong voices.
The 2009 roller derby dramedy “Whip It” is the Page film that benefits the most from this new context.
Despite being well-received critically, “Whip It,” the directorial debut of Drew Barrymore, largely went under the radar. It grossed $18 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. The film was Page’s first starring role post-“Juno,” but it didn’t strike the same chord with audiences (“Juno” made $232 million worldwide on a $7.5 million budget).
Page playing another snarky teen may have seemed redundant to audiences, following so closely on the heels of “Juno,” but Page’s Bliss Cavendar in “Whip It” is very different from Juno MacGuff.
While formulaic — the film embraces the tropes of both coming-of-age and sports movies — in hindsight, “Whip It” can be read as an allegory for coming out. It was the film’s themes of finding one’s true self that spoke to Page.
“What I really liked about this character, as corny as it sounds, is probably the journey she goes on,” Page said in a 2009 interview with Geek Tyrant. “How at the beginning she’s very shy and introverted. And how she’s kinda doing something, not that she’s ‘evilly’ forced into, but something that’s not really igniting passion for her in her life. (Then she) finally discovers something that allows her to connect to a sense of confidence and something that allows her to see her full potential. And to achieve that is just an exciting journey.”
Set in Bodeen, Texas, Bliss is the daughter of a former beauty queen (Marcia Gay Harden) and, naturally, mom wants her daughter to follow in her foot steps. The film opens with Bliss reluctantly participating in a beauty pageant but rebelling against her mother by dying her hair blue. This is the film’s first questioning of traditional concepts of femininity and beauty, but not the last.
Later in the film, we see a gender flip on a familiar cliche: father and an under-aged son bonding over a beer. In “Whip It,” we get that same scene but it is Bliss cracking one open with her old man (Daniel Stern). Refreshingly, the scene doesn’t really play out any differently than if it were a scene of male bonding. This scene pays off later when the family is struggling to understand Bliss’ new lifestyle choice.
And that lifestyle is becoming a roller derby girl. A chance encounter with a few roller derby girls leads to Bliss trying out to join the Hurl Scouts, a struggling derby team composed of Barrymore, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Bell, Ari Graynor and Eve. Naturally, she makes the team and, with her help, they begin to win.
The team is located in Austin and to get permission to regularly travel to the city, Bliss claims she is taking college-prep classes. Living in a small town with a conservative-minded mother, Bliss is afraid to be honest about her new passion.
As she spends more time with her teammates, she begins to find herself and feel comfortable with who she is for the first time in her life. She is part of a community where she is accepted and seen for who she truly is.
But she also inadvertently strains her friendship with her best friend Pash (Alia Shawkat) after ditching her at a post-derby party that leads to Pash being arrested for underage drinking. Following this incident, Pash struggles to understand Bliss and grows cold to her.
When the truth inevitably comes out, Bliss’ mother is less than accepting, but her father is more willing to understand. He takes the time to research the roller derby league and discovers Bliss’ alter ego, Babe Ruthless, has become the face of the league. Seeing video of her in action, he sees what it means to her. He is proud of his daughter and accepts her. He allows her to continue to be on the team.
The film ends with Bliss saying she wants to move to Austin to make a career out of playing roller derby. She needs to know that her mother can accept it. Her mother admits that it will be a struggle, but promises to do her best to do so. Her father, like his neighbors with football playing sons, proudly displays a sign showcasing his daughter’s roller derby number.
In addition to being a fun sports comedy, “Whip It” is a story of acceptance and understanding that is told with a good deal of sincerity, humor and warmth.
“Whip It” was released by Fox Searchlight, which now makes it a part of the Disney catalog. If there’s any justice in this world, “Whip It” would show up on Disney+ and find a new life. It deserves to find an audience.
