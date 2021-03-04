Disney Studios' latest animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon” is following in the long tradition of Disney princesses, but continues the trend of moving the princess into the role of hero rather than a love-lorn damsel to be rescued.
Going back to its first animated feature, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Disney has been big on fairy tale princesses, but over the decades they eventually ran out of fairy tales to pull from and started looking elsewhere.
In the mid-to-late '90s this led to films like “Pocahantas,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Mulan.” These films have heroines who were far more active in their own stories. This trend continued into the new millennium when Disney returned to the realm of fairy tales.
In 2010, “Tangled” transformed Rapunzel into a capable fighter rather than a passive damsel in distress. Three years later, “Frozen” so drastically transformed the “Snow Queen,” that the titular queen is no longer a villain but a sympathetic figure and empowered woman. While there are adversaries, it is more a story of sisterly love.
“Frozen” became the highest grossing animated film of all time — only supplanted by “Frozen II.” This watershed moment for Disney helped to create a new trope for them: The warrior princess.
“Moana” followed next, with Disney creating an original story borrowing from Polynesian culture. It was a hero's quest to undo a terrible curse, with a young island princess paired with an ancient powerful being. Now, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is playing in theaters and is available for an additional $29.99 fee on Disney+, hues closely to the same template.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is set in the fictional land of Kumandra, which is inspired by the Southeast Asian countries of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Laos. This allows for Disney to borrow ideas from ancient mythology without running into the problem “Mulan” did of misrepresenting Chinese lore.
The story of “Raya” covers familiar territory. An evil entity that turns all living things to stone was eliminated by the sacrifice of the Kumandra’s dragons. Most specifically, Sisu (Awkwafina), who dispelled the evil with a powerful magical stone. Naturally, with humanity being what it is, feuding tribes shattered the stone and took the separate pieces, bringing back the evil and desolating the land.
Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), desperate to restore the life of her father (Daniel Dae Kim), seeks to find Sisu, the last of the dragons. Once Raya inevitably finds Sisu, they team up to find the remaining parts of the stone and restore Kumandra and all its inhabitants.
Along the way to the various lands — Talon, Fang, Spine, Heart and Tail — they pick up new companions, including Boun (Izaac Wang), the 10-year-old owner of boat restaurant called Shrimporium; Noi (Thalia Tran), a toddler con artist; and Tong (Benedict Wong), a gentle warrior giant. Standing in their way is Namaari (Gemma Chan), a princess of a Fang who betrayed Raya in the past.
Sisu turns out to be somewhat less than the legend that precedes her. She was the black sheep of the dragons. It was her brothers and sister who were the fabled majestic and powerful dragons. But they trusted Sisu, establishing the film’s theme of trust and faith in others.
Despite the familiarity of the story elements, “Raya” works thanks to strong, likable characters, well-placed humor, dynamic action and beautiful animation, including moments of traditional hand-drawn animation integrated with the computer animation. There’s a real sense of joy in the animation of Sisu, especially during scenes when she is swimming or flying.
There are some tonal issues though. Awkwafina’s voice as a comedian doesn’t always fit Sisu. There are a couple of tangents where the rhythm and syntax feel too modern. Suddenly, you’re listening to Awkwafina, not Sisu, and it can pull you out of the movie. It almost feels like the directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada were being pressured to make Sisu more like the Genie from “Aladdin” — she even has a similar introduction.
If these few moments had been trimmed, Awkwafina’s characterizations of Sisu would have been stronger because, elsewhere, she is able to find the right balance between humor and more pathos. It is the quieter moments between Sisa and Raya that work best and act as the emotional spine of the piece.
Tran gives a dynamic vocal performance that is full of subtle emotional conflict. Raya is a strong, but flawed hero. She has deep trust issues, but she has a big heart, so while she tries to be cold and hard, she can’t hide her compassion. Tran makes this shine through the most in the relationships with Raya’s various companions, and with Tuk Tuk (Alan Tudyk), her adorable armadillo-esque steed.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” tells its well-worn story with style and warmth, and its theme of learning to trust will resonate with both children and adults alike.
