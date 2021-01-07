Every four years, as we face a new president, I revisit a piece I wrote about great cinematic presidents. In the wake of the horrific events on Wednesday, in which pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol at the behest of President Donald Trump, the fictional leaders of film seem all the more appealing.
Presidents in movies are cool, composed and damn good at their jobs because, by definition, they live in a fantasy world.
Only in the movies can Harrison Ford star as a president who goes all “Die Hard” when Air Force One is hijacked by terrorists. In 1997’s “Air Force One,” Harrison’s president single-handedly takes out a group of terrorist and tells the head bad guy (Gary Oldman) to “Get off my plane!” as he tosses him to his death. That’s 180 degrees away from Trump calling the domestic terrorists that roamed the halls of the Capitol building “very special” people.
Even the bad cinematic presidents like Jack Nicholson’s President James Dale in Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks” are amusingly awful. The 1996 alien-invasion comedy takes a satirical approach in its portrayal of all government and media figures which are shown to be shallow, incompetent narcissists who completely botch the response to the martian invaders. Sound familiar?
After Congress is vaporized, President Dale proclaims in a way that only Nicholson could: “I want the people to know that they still have two out of three branches of the government working for them, and that ain't bad.”
For a time, we could laugh at Trump’s similarly absurd antics. But unlike Nicholson’s comic idiocy, there were real-life consequences. Trump stopped being funny when his rhetoric was taken serious by many. That made him dangerous as evidenced by Wednesday's events.
“Independence Day,” another alien invasion film from 1996, showed how a common goal could help unite not only our country, but the world. This year, we had a common goal — the fight against the coronavirus — that we are unable to unite over. But maybe if we had rousing speech similar to the one Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore delivers we could have:
“We are fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night!’ We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive! Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”
Similarly, in 1998's "Deep Impact," Morgan Freeman's President Beck, a Black president more than a decade before we got one in reality, takes on an asteroid and is able to avert disaster, well, aside from a giant tidal wave.
"Cities fall, but they are rebuilt. And heroes die, but they are remembered. We honor them with every brick we lay, with every field we sow, With every child we comfort, and then teach to rejoice in what we have been re-given. Our planet. Our home. So now, let us begin."
While a movie president could be involved in a nasty sex scandal, he’s just as likely to be a widower who falls in love with a lobbyist in a charming romantic comedy like 1995’s “The American President.”
In this film, written by Aaron Sorkin, Michael Douglas forgoes his typical smarmy persona to play President Andrew Shepherd, a kind-hearted leader who refuses to sling mud. When he finally does address his opponent Bob Rumson (Richard Dreyfuss), he does so with dignity:
“We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Bob Rumson is not the least bit interested in solving it. He is interested in two things and two things only: Making you afraid of it and telling you who's to blame for it. That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you win elections. You gather a group of middle-aged, middle-class, middle-income voters who remember with longing an easier time, and you talk to them about family and American values and character.”
More than 25 years later that assessment remains all too accurate.
But in the cinematic world, politicians may be as divisive as they are in real life, but by the end of the film, strong ideals, good intentions and a desire to make the country a better place really can make a difference.
Take 1993’s “Dave,” for example. Kevin Kline stars as an impersonator who is brought in to pose as the president for an event, only to have to play the role indefinitely when the real president has a stroke and slips into a coma. At first, Kline’s Dave is manipulated by the chief of staff (Frank Langella), but then he goes rogue and tries to bring about some positive change.
In a great scene, Dave sits down with his Cabinet and, over several hours, balances the budget. If only it were that simple — and it should be — but, unfortunately, politicians are so deeply entrenched into their party’s viewpoints that there is little dialogue.
Later in “Dave,” Kline’s Dave, speaking as the president he’s impersonator, gives a speech addressing political corruption in a manner that we rarely see from our real-world politicians.
"I’d like to apologize to the American people. I forgot that I was hired to do a job for you. That it was just a temp job at that. I forgot that I had 250 million people paying me to make their lives a little bit better. But I didn’t live up to my part of the bargain. You see, there are certain things you expect from your president. I ought to care more about you than me. I ought to care more about what is right than what is popular. I ought to be willing to give up this whole thing for something I believe in.”
The presidency is a job that should be performed without care for self. For Trump, it is all about his ego. It is about winning at all cost. To lose would bruise is fragile self-image. And he has projected that insecurity on to his supporters who have tied their own self-worth to him.
In film, we can represent the world as we want to see it. On Jan. 20, we will have new president. Will President Joe Biden rise to the lofty heights of his fictional presidential predecessors? Only time will tell. But, sadly, reality is never as easy as fiction.
