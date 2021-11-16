CONWAY — The sixth annual Granite Backcountry Film Festival will show online starting Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. and each ticket will come with a 10-day watching period and a chance to participate in an online raffle with a prize being released each day.
Purchase tickets anytime during the 10-day window. All proceeds will benefit Graniteland, the expansive 14-glade zone and historic ski trail network managed by Granite Backcountry Alliance.
Granite Backcountry seeks to enhance wintertime outdoor recreation across New Hampshire and western Maine by developing its network of low-impact human-powered backcountry skiing. Since 2016, Granite Backcountry has developed nearly 40,000 vertical feet of terrain and maintained an additional 10,000 vertical feet of historic ski trails.
Working with local partners such as Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, White Mountain National Forest, the Frackleton Family and the White Mountain Reflection Center, Granite Backcountry has generated terrain supply to meet the surging demand of backcountry skiing, the fastest-growing segment in the ski industry.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general winter enthusiast communities.
Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
By partnering with Winter Wildlands Alliance, the films raise critical funds for communities in the Graniteland network. All funds raised directly benefit these local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.
The screening beings at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members — all of which can be purchased online at granitebc.org.
The website also offers for sale two items perfect for holiday gifting. The first is the book “Graniteland,” a hybrid guidebook and coffee table piece and the second is a newly produced “2022 Graniteland Calendar,” featuring vintage ski artwork each month and information about a silent auction beginning on Nov. 26.
All active members for 2021 are eligible to win a set of Flylow Gear and Granite Backcountry co-branded skis made by Praxis Skis in Salt Lake City, Utah (the drawing will be held on New Years Eve).
For more information, go to granitebc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.