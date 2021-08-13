Steamy heat prevailed during the second week of August, with a run of 80-plus-degree days.
Heading into the weekend, it looks like more of the same, sultry conditions with the mercury creeping into the 90s.
This classic summer weather is often referred to as the “dog days,” which leaves many folks imagining conditions that send the canine class panting in search of a spot out of the glaring sun.
Ironically, in its ancient origin, the phrase had nothing to do with dogs at all, rather it pertained to the Dog Star, Sirius, and the period during which it rises at the same time as the sun, typically from mid-July through mid-August.
While this slice of summer tends to be the hottest, those conditions are really driven by the tilt of the earth, rather than the star Sirius. During summer on our part of the globe, the earth’s angle causes the sun’s light to hit the Northern Hemisphere at a more direct angle, and for a longer period of time throughout the day.
There are other forces at play. Sobering news this week from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s most authoritative body on climate science, finds that temperature extremes experienced across the globe this summer are just a taste of what’s to come.
All food for thought while trying to keep up the pace working outdoors through the steamy heat. I reflect with regret on the shortening days and the quiet of the woods at dawn. There is still the song of an occasional wood thrush, swallows skim the pond in the evening, but preparations are underway for their flight south. The fact is that the day length on the 14th is 13 hours, 4 minutes, half an hour shorter than a month ago, and will be whittled down by another hour come the autumn solstice on Sept. 22.
Best to focus on the tasks at hand, however, because the heat coupled with occasional downpours have produced remarkable results among the main crops of summer. Mid-August is still the active growing season, bringing with it the opportunity to sow seed, and with enough attention and water, bring along a crop for fall harvest. I’ve pulled out early beans and the garlic, opening wide swathes in the garden for planting.
August’s intense sun can be a challenge when it comes to plant germination. With that in mind, I often start seedlings in flats in July and set them out now for a fall crop. If you are direct seeding, plant deeper than usual, water the seedbed well and mulch to retain moisture. Whether transplanting sets or direct seeding, the site needs preparation. If the soil has already yielded a crop, pull out the remains, spade in compost and a slow-release granular fertilizer.
Once seedlings are up and growing, regular watering is mandatory. This will hasten essential early growth during August’s heat, so the crop is mature enough to stand up to the cool days that will arrive with September.
Regular irrigation is one consideration, but another is keeping the summer insect population at bay. Grasshoppers, slugs, Japanese and flea beetles all love tender seedlings, and a layer of Reemay or similar row covers will exclude them while the crop gets established. These season-extending materials will also play a critical role later on, protecting vulnerable seedlings through frosty evenings and desiccating winds.
Short-season varieties are a must. Loose-leaf lettuces, like Green Ice, Red Sails and Oakleaf, are wonderful for late summer plantings, since they take 40-50 days to mature and are very frost resistant.
There are excellent commercially available fall lettuce and mesclun mixes, too.
Brussels sprouts are a common fall crop, though it is late to start sets now. The same goes for other brassicas, like cabbage and broccoli, but when it comes to variety Jersey Wakefield is a quick-growing cabbage, and Green Comet will produce broccoli from transplants in the early weeks of fall.
Kale is another member of the family brassica, fast-growing, the hardiest of greens and a nutritional powerhouse. While it will grow in almost any soil, like all leafy greens, kale prefers a deeply prepared loam. Mulch is especially valuable, too, since a large proportion of the plant’s extensive root system develops near the surface. A layer of mulch keeps the soil cool and moist, allowing the seedlings to utilize surface nutrients. Redbor is a great ornamental edible, with deep purple curly leaves on large upright plants. Winterbor is its pale greenish-blue counterpart, with tender leaves and great flavor.
Spinach is a likely fall crop, too, assuming you baby it through dry August weather and cover seedlings to preclude grasshoppers. Carrots make a fine mid-August planting as well if you select a short-term variety like Short and Sweet or Nantes. Even if they don’t grow to full size, young carrots are still a treat late in the season.
Other fine fall crops include snow peas or sugar snap varieties like Cascadia. Trellising is a must, or plant the seeds around a circle of fencing and the young vines will ascend as they grow, and are easy to pick.
Planting now is a means of utilizing your garden space to the ultimate advantage, while providing a steady supply of fresh vegetables throughout the growing season. Keep young seedlings mulched and well-watered, and you’ll be rewarded by rapid growth and a bountiful late-season harvest.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
