The seasons shifted mid-week, with Wednesday’s gray 70-degree conditions serving as a punctuation mark after sweltering heat. No one needs reminding that in the past five weeks the mercury has hit the 80s and 90s on all but a handful of days. It has been unrelenting.
The long-range forecast is for more bearable temperatures, although precipitation is still in short supply. August’s moon waxed full on the 11th, and with it all indicators point to the fact that the seasons are in transition. Sunrise is just shy of six, and however lovely the twilight might be, it is dark by 8:30.
Without a doubt, Labor Day is around the corner, and the autumn equinox is five weeks away. September’s Corn Moon, which can be accompanied by very cool nights, waxes full on the 10th in 2022. With luck, moderate temperatures will prevail, and the North Country will enjoy extended weeks of late summer weather as has been the case the past several years.
Here in mid-August the harvest is moving into high gear. The sweet corn is wonderful, and there is a floodtide of beans, cukes and summer squash. The tomato crop is beginning to ripen, though along with potatoes, the plants are showing signs of blight. There is plenty of basil for pesto, and boxes of berries and other produce line the kitchen counter.
At the same time, during this period of seasonal transition, it is important to keep in mind the tasks that extend the garden harvest. Keeping up with picking chores is one of them. Even when every refrigerator shelf is full to overflowing, it is imperative to keep the garden well picked. Plants allowed to form mature, seed-bearing fruits will stop producing, and the flow of vegetables will stop abruptly as well.
Now is also a great time to nip out the growing tips of plants and vines, except perhaps the compact varieties that can be easily covered come those first frosty evenings. Most tomatoes require a good month and a half to evolve from blossom to fruit, and blossoms and fruit produced shortly before a frost are a waste of plant energy. Better to put them to work maturing the fruit that has already been set.
Last weekend I gave the melons and winter squash the same treatment, even though in some cases the plants are just taking off. Pinching off the fuzzy ends of the vines devotes the plant’s energy to fruit production. As August gives way to September, pick off any blossoms or young fruit that won’t have time to mature.
Other crops are clearly past their prime. Pea vines need to come out, along with bolted lettuce and early beans. As areas of the garden open up, it offers a likely opportunity for final plantings, and there are a number of cultivars suited to late summer sowing. Quick growing herbs like cilantro and dill can go in now, greens, and snow peas.
Spinach is a great bet for the fall garden as well, highly valued as a source of Vitamin A, calcium and phosphorus. A cool weather crop that bolts in serious heat, it will welcome fall’s chillier temperatures.
Spinach is surprisingly easy to grow, as long as your soil is rich in organic matter, with plenty of available nitrogen. Spinach does not tolerate acid soil, however. The ideal pH is between six and seven, and more acidic soils should be sweetened up with ground limestone or wood ashes.
But spinach does not sprout well when soil temperatures exceed 70 degrees. To optimize germination rates when it’s hot at seeding time, irrigate before planting to cool the soil. And remember that spinach is a quick-growing, shallow-rooted, leafy green comprised of 96 percent water. Adequate moisture is mandatory to keep plants growing rapidly, and mulching plants will help retain rainfall or irrigation. Row covers are also a good strategy, since they keep out grasshoppers and other preying insects.
Row covers will also support an extended harvest, and frost actually sweetens spinach. The plant builds up sugars in response to cold, which protect its cells from bursting in freezing conditions. A thick mulch will further protect the crop when serious cold arrives, and if the voles do not find it first, it is possible to overwinter spinach for spring picking. Open-pollinated Bloomsdale is the traditional choice for this purpose, while more recent introductions like Space and Acadia are quick-growing, disease resistant and highly productive.
Fall lettuces are also easy to grow and wonderful to have when other cultivars have succumbed to frost. Keep in mind before you sow that an early maturing variety is a must. Oakleaf lettuces are perfect, which mature in six weeks, and will stand up both to heat and light frosts. Other wonderful lettuces for autumn are Green Ice, a quick-growing remarkably frost resistant variety, Buttercrunch or Salad Bowl.
Many seed companies offer lettuce and mixes of other greens—for example Johnny’s Seeds, of Albion, Maine, now sells a specific Winter Mix. These cutting mixes are both hardy and gorgeous. Sown now, the formula mix of leafy greens, lettuces of many colors and textures, and other greens can be cut for salads in three to four weeks.
Quotes:
No one needs reminding that in the past five weeks the mercury has hit the 80s and 90s on all but a handful of days. It has been unrelenting.
As areas of the garden open up, it offers a likely opportunity for final plantings, and there are a number of cultivars suited to late summer sowing
Without a doubt, Labor Day is around the corner, and the autumn equinox is five weeks away… during this period of seasonal transition, it is important to keep in mind the tasks that extend the garden harvest.
Cutlines:
Sq vines
Late summer is the likely time to nip out the growing tips of plants and vines, including winter squash and pumpkins, which allows the plant to devote energy to fruit production.
Full counter! Harvest
Here in mid-August the harvest is moving into high gear. The sweet corn is wonderful, and there is a floodtide of beans, cukes and summer squash. The counters are lined with produce, the berries have been prolific, and it is time to make pickles and other condiments.
Cilantro/Dill
All sorts of cultivars are suited to late summer sowing. Quick growing herbs like cilantro and dill can go in now, and will put on quick growth, along with greens and snow peas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.