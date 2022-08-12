The seasons shifted mid-week, with Wednesday’s gray 70-degree conditions serving as a punctuation mark after sweltering heat. No one needs reminding that in the past five weeks the mercury has hit the 80s and 90s on all but a handful of days. It has been unrelenting.

The long-range forecast is for more bearable temperatures, although precipitation is still in short supply. August’s moon waxed full on the 11th, and with it all indicators point to the fact that the seasons are in transition. Sunrise is just shy of six, and however lovely the twilight might be, it is dark by 8:30.

