Rebecca Mead, in a recent New Yorker article, writes of England and its national affection for gardening. Eight out of 10 people in Britain live in a home with a private garden, which drives a horticulture industry worth $30 billion to the U.K. economy. Since the pandemic-induced lockdown in Britain, as is the case in the U.S., interest in home food production has spiked even higher.
But “nature and nurture” is really about the restorative power of gardening. Mead writes that British primary-care doctors increasingly give patients “a social prescription” to do something like volunteer at a community garden, believing that such work sometimes can be as effective as therapy or anti-depressants.
She also describes the “good-enough garden,” posing the notion that it is more important how you feel about your efforts than its appearance. “It could be that your garden is the most fantastic mess, but if you love it…you have a sort of in-depth relationship with it, then it’s a good-enough garden.”
That is a very tangible connection. For me, my gardens and outdoor work life are among the few spaces where the background noise recedes, and it is possible to focus without distraction, particularly in these dark times. I consider myself among the fortunate, to have a consuming physical work life, and to be out and about in the natural world on a daily basis.
Gardeners, as a cohort, share the promise of that possibility. The physical act alone has measurable positive benefits. From a practical perspective gardening is considered a moderate-intensity exercise. You can burn about 330 calories doing one hour of light gardening and yard work, more than walking at a moderate pace for the same amount of time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This sort of moderate-level physical activity is proven to help high blood pressure.
Growing a garden promotes a better diet by supplying fresh, healthy produce. Research confirms that eating ample vegetables and 1½ cups of fruits per day reduces risk of chronic disease. However, only one in 10 American adults meet those recommendations, according to the CDC.
And beneath the purely physical lies the possibility of calm. Respite from anxiety, trading perfectionism for acceptance, a better night’s sleep.
The good-enough garden aptly describes my landscape, here in the final weeks of summer. Much of it looks a little worse for the wear, between extended dry conditions, insect pests and crops past their prime. But at the same time my counter is overflowing with produce, and late plantings of squash, lettuce, beans, kale and snow peas are making solid progress.
The chore list is transitioning as August gives way to September. There are onions to pull, potatoes to dig, herbs to dry, pepper jelly and vinegars to make. As day length recedes, the hours are not sufficient to attend to all that needs doing. Still a handful of garden chores have priority, in order to make the most of the potential harvest, and prepare for the changing seasons.
First, take the time to nip out the growing tips of plants and vines. It is also worth pruning out some tomato blossoms and lush sucker growth. Most tomatoes require a month to evolve from blossoms to fruit, and as daylight diminishes and average daily temps decline, it takes even longer. Plants need all available energy at this point of the season, and pruning is a way to focus it.
Many other cultivars will benefit from the same treatment, particularly melons, winter squash and pumpkins. Pinching off the fuzzy ends of the vines will devote the plant’s energy to fruit production. Cucumbers and summer squash, on the other hand, which quickly convert from blossoms to fruit stage, can be left unpruned.
There are rows of vinery and weeds to be cleared away, and as space opens up, it is a perfect time to plant a cover crop. Late summer days offer sufficient warmth and occasional moisture to get a planting established, and it is worth the investment for several reasons.
Winter rye, for example, germinates readily, will put on lush growth before serious cold sets in. The practice prevents erosion, holding the soil in place through cold fall rains and spring torrents alike. Cover crops nurture earthworms and other microorganisms, while building the soil. Better yet, cover crops choke out weeds in the process. And no spot is too small or large for cover cropping. Even strips between rows of root vegetables still in the ground can be sown.
Early September is the final opportunity for planting cold-tolerant lettuces like Oakleaf, green Ice and red sails. When it comes to autumn salads, there are also “greens” mixes comprised mainly of Oriental mustards, tatsoi, kale and the like. Sown now, the formula mixes of leafy lettuces and other greens can be cut for salads in three to four weeks. Key components are hardy Asian greens, many of them members of the vitamin-rich brassica family, which thrive in our cool New England spring and fall soils.
A primary challenge is protecting young seedlings from hungry insect pests, but row covers work well to this end. Temperatures are ideal for germination, and with regular watering this group of greens will be ready to pick for fall salads just as the balance of the harvest is making its curtain call.
So take the time to get those fall greens in and growing. Come October, you’ll be glad you did.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
