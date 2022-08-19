Back in the beginning, my gardens were arranged in traditional fashion, in rows spaced 3 or 4 feet apart, allowing for mechanical cultivation and weeding. Reading, workshops, experience and the advice of other growers informed my decision to transition to raised beds in many growing areas for a variety of reasons.

The term "raised beds" can be confusing, but in my world that has meant permanent, wood-framed beds, filled with a mixture of garden soil, compost and other amendments.

