Back in the beginning, my gardens were arranged in traditional fashion, in rows spaced 3 or 4 feet apart, allowing for mechanical cultivation and weeding. Reading, workshops, experience and the advice of other growers informed my decision to transition to raised beds in many growing areas for a variety of reasons.
The term "raised beds" can be confusing, but in my world that has meant permanent, wood-framed beds, filled with a mixture of garden soil, compost and other amendments.
The open fields on my property were woods until the 1960s, and then logged, the land stumped and scraped down to clay and rocks once it was cleared. Growing anything meant building soil, and raised beds were a path forward to solve the problem of creating a workable growing medium more quickly, and to focus time and resources.
Gardening in raised beds offers other advantages. Soil compaction can be a chronic, though under recognized problem, easier to circumvent in raised beds. Intensive spacing can be efficiently utilized, meaning high yields in less space. That means more vegetables per square foot. Imagine that in a conventional row garden, one-third is row, two-thirds is path — with raised beds, it is the opposite.
Gardening in a condensed space provides the opportunity to more closely monitor plant health, creating a sort of ICU for plants. Whether being able to recognize insect and plant disease early on, provide more consistent irrigation, or keep on top of harvesting, the possibility exists to achieve optimal growing conditions. Building to dimensions that accommodates commercially available supports and row covers also simplifies season extending possibilities.
Here in New Hampshire, where forests cover 80 percent of the landscape, wood products are readily available for raised bed construction. Rough-sawn hemlock is ideal, tough and long-lasting and often available from White Mountain Lumber in Berlin. Pine or fir will do, and of course there are many kits available to get started with from the box stores. But do not, for any reason, use pressure treated.
There are all sorts of ways to go about site preparation. If the area is sod, mow as close to the roots as possible, and dig it to the dimension you intend to build. Alternatively, simply mow and cover with sheets of cardboard to create a weed barrier.
Creating sufficient growing medium can be a challenge, and represents an initial investment. But when it comes to filling the boxes, remember that there are all sorts of carbon rich materials at hand. The sod you removed at initial site prep can be inverted at the bottom of the bed, then covered with soil, compost, grass clippings and other decaying organic matter that will release a slow, steady supply of nutrients.
And there are great commercial products on the market to add to soil you might have on site, available bagged or in bulk. Do keep in mind that this tossed salad of materials will settle during the initial season, and more will need to be added.
Raised beds offer many advantages; however, there are down sides. The soil warms early for a quick start on the growing season, but it also dries out more easily, requiring additional watering, and it can be awkward to install drip irrigation in multiple beds. The soil freezes sooner, which can be tough on perennials.
And they are not forever. Hemlock is long-lasting, but less than 10 years, and when it was time to replace the boards for the third time this past spring, I decided to experiment with a different method of permanent no-till bed. Jennifer Wilhelm, owner of Fat Peach Farm in Madbury, presented a convincing case at the NOFA-NH Winter Conference in February, and in April I installed a bed built on her model.
No-till farming is the rule of thumb in her operation, where 32-inch beds are created with 18-inch pathways. A key to her system is creating a barrier with cardboard for minimal disturbance of the weed seed bed. Cardboard goes down first, covered by five inches of hardwood chips and then a weed-free compost. Knowing that the chips will rob the soil of nitrogen as they break down in the first year, she plants a cover crop, and vegetables in the subsequent season.
My installation was a variation, because I had available soil from the preexisting raised bed.
But the cardboard as a weed barrier made good sense, followed by wood chips, compost, soil and IRT plastic, specific to the melons planned for the bed.
And not just any wood chips. Michael Phillips, founder of Lost Nation Orchard in northern New Hampshire, was a proponent of holistic orcharding. This means many things, but a core component is mulching with ramial wood chips. Essentially these are hardwood chips which include a proportion of twigs and branches, which when piled for a season to compost.
Ramial wood chips offer a food source for the beneficial mycorrhizal and saprophytic fungi in the soil, and can increase microbial activity and nutrient availability. That’s a lot to digest, but I have used them in my cider orchard for a decade with success.
That’s the ideal, but any hardwood chips will work to get started — pine is too acidic. While new to the permanent no-till bed system, three months in, I enjoyed my first melon yesterday. It is likely that as the wood on my other beds need replacing, I’ll continue down the path of no-till beds.
Ann Bennett gardens on a hillside in Jackson.
