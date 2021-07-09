While Independence Day weekend was not ideal from a tourist’s perspective, the weather brought a collective sigh of relief from farmers and home gardeners across the Mount Washington Valley. It delivered the first measurable precipitation in weeks, taking the edge off prospects of a serious drought.
As the garden begins to take shape in early July, the to-do lists lengthens by the day.
Trellising needs to be erected for the pole beans, and the tomatoes pruned and staked. Insect damage is a growing concern, as potato beetles emerge and breed, squash borers launch their destruction, and cutworms work their way through young seedlings.
The garlic crop needs attention as scapes emerge, remarkably early it seems to me in this summer of 2021. The "flower stalks" of hardneck garlic plants, scapes typically appear a month or so before the crop is ready for harvest. Removing them allows the plant to concentrate its energy to bulb development.
When scapes first poke up above the leaves, they are tender enough to eat fresh. Pureed with olive oil, parsley and parmesan, scapes make a wonderful pesto to toss with pasta or use with stirfries. Garlic scapes get tougher the longer they grow, so best to catch the crop soon after emergence.
Weeding, of course, is a focus in early July, as recent moisture fuels the witch grass, lamb’s quarter and pigweed. In the process, it’s also time to thin carrots, beets, beans, brassicas and other crops, a task I often overlook until late in the game. Not all of those thinnings need to go into the compost pile, however. Extra broccoli and cabbage can be moved to fill in holes in the potato patch, or other spots where crops failed to germinate or others fell prey to insect damage. Small squash, cukes or pumpkin seedlings can be also be carefully moved on a gray, wet day, and lettuce adapts readily in almost any space.
Intermingling cultivars is a time-proven method, and sometimes referred to as companion planting. In contemporary times, the practice was pioneered by Rudolph Steiner, who established his theory of bio-dynamics in the 1920s. Though largely disregarded by the scientific community, the techniques were adopted by home gardeners, and carried forward later in the century by the Rodale Experimental Farm in Pennsylvania.
Strictly speaking, companion planting, intercropping and interplanting are not the same, but have parallel outcomes. They form the foundation of planting different crops in close proximity to each other in order to influence nutrient uptake, pest control, pollination and other factors necessary to productivity. It is a logical process, combining crops with complimentary growing habits to obtain the highest yields per square foot, maximizing garden space. But the trick to s successful crop combinations is to plant cultivars that grow together without competing.
There are several elements to consider. The most apparent is plant height, or the shade cast by tall plants. This is often a detriment, as in the case of corn, which can hinder heat-loving plants like peppers, tomatoes, squashes and melons. On the other hand, the corn patch can be a very good place for lettuce or other tender greens when the weather turns hot and dry.
Plants grown close together must have complimentary root systems, since garden crops feed at various soil depths. Planting a shallow rooted vegetable such as lettuce or spinach alongside a vegetable with a deep-reaching taproot will eliminate the fight for nutrients and moisture.
Other basic facts of life include water and nutrient needs of neighboring plants. Two heavy feeders will be ill-suited companions, unless their root systems feed at different levels. Celery and eggplant are both hungry, but the medium depth and spreading roots of the former can complement the latter. Celery and leeks are an ideal couple, too. Both like a steady supply of moisture and they share nutrients efficiently. Celery draws heavily on nitrogen, while leeks require potassium and phosphorus.
A final consideration is days to maturity. Many gardeners still believe that crops are planted just once during the season, or if a second planting is to be sown, it should wait until the first matures. Not so. In actuality, a second or third planting can be introduced between plants or even between rows once the initial crop is off to a good start. If the timing is right, the second crop won’t interfere with the first, and harvesting the first in turn paves the way for the second.
For example, a sound practice is to seed cabbage or broccoli in between other brassicas seedlings at planting time. As the first wave is harvested, the second is coming into its own. Or prick out lettuce seedlings between broccoli transplants. The lettuce is ready to harvest just as the broccoli begins to take off.
And don’t forget flowers in the configuration. Zinnias, nasturtiums and calendula attract pollinators, and marigolds have a definite reputation as a companion plant. Their strong, distinctive smell is touted as a repellent to a host of insects, and root secretions for repelling nematodes. But research data is not as conclusive in terms of deterring universal insect damage. Certain varieties it seems, like French marigolds, work better than others, but either way marigolds’ vibrant colors are a bright spot in the garden landscape.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
