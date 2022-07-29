Growing fresh herbs did not launch my gardening career. It was the 1970s, and the back-to-the-land movement was underway, with its drive towards self-sufficiency and a simpler life style. Growing food crops and livestock was my focus then, and there was nothing simple about leaving the suburbs behind and trying to make a go of farming in the mountains of New Hampshire.
Fast-forward 50 years, and there remains the continuing commitment to eating local and cooking with the freshest ingredients available, for myriad reasons both practical and political. Tomatoes, beans, squash, root vegetables and greens occupy most of the rows and beds, but at the core of my cuisine are fresh herbs. There is deep pleasure in growing basil, parsley, dill, cilantro, rosemary, tarragon and thyme, and they shine in the garden as July gives way to August.
Some I dry for winter use, primarily parsley and dill, the others are cut fresh and kept in a vase on the counter next to the stove. Most are remarkably simple to grow, and while some crops have suffered through the recent heat, herbs for the most part find it to their liking. The thyme and oregano are a mass of purple blooms, awash with fragrance and insect activity. The dill is in full head, and the parsley, with its deep taproot, is thriving.
While herbs form the cornerstone of summer cuisine, they are linked to both an ancient past and to contemporary science and research. Learning to cook, for me, has involved acquiring the hands-on techniques and equipment, as well as an appreciation of food history. Herbs are an integral part of contemporary gardens, yet their use for cooking and medicinal purposes dates to prehistoric man.
Through observation, trial and error, the practical value of innumerable plants was gleaned and passed on as an oral tradition. Eventually the knowledge was recorded — a number of ancient cultures wrote about plants and their medical uses. Written evidence of herbal remedies dates back over 5,000 years.
In ancient Greece herb suppliers, known as rhizotomoki — or root gatherers — provided physicians with herbs. Many were gathered in the wild, but as early as the seventh century in Britain, records indicate that herbs were cultivated for medicinal purposes. Christian monks, whose duty it was to care for the sick, established physic gardens on monastery grounds for growing the most commonly used medicinal plants.
And so a simple parsley garnish comes with a rich history. The ancient Greeks believed parsley sprang from the blood of Archemorus, the forerunner of death. It is no surprise that they rarely ate the herb, but used it for wreaths to adorn tombs of the dead.
Medicinal uses emerged for parsley, from serving as a diuretic or a stimulant to treating fevers. Applied externally, it soothes bruises.
Research has confirmed that parsley is rich in vitamin C, iron, iodine and magnesium. A tablespoon of chopped parsley also contains a whopping 300 units of vitamin A.
Coriander is another ancient herb. The plant form is cilantro, and its pungent, lacy leaves highlight cuisines from Mexico to Asia. Its aromatic seeds have been used since Hippocrates recommended them to the early Greeks.
Coriander derives its name from the Greek koriannon, meaning bug or insect, likely in reference to the smell of the leaves and seed. Late Bronze Age invaders carried coriander seeds to Britain, where the plant was used for both culinary and medicinal purposes. Migrating across the Atlantic, coriander made its way to the Americas with early settlers, where it naturalized and spread. In time, Spanish conquistadors introduced the herb to Mexico and Peru.
Dill is native to southern Europe and Russia. A hardy annual, rich in minerals, potassium, sulfur and sodium, today it is widely cultivated across the globe. It appears in the earliest herbals, particularly as an effective remedy for “hicket” or hiccups. The old Norse name for dill was dilla, which means to lull, and the oil from the leaves and seeds contain a mild sedative.
And then there is the basil, among the easiest and most rewarding herbs to grow. Ancient in origin, basil draws its common name from the Latin form of the Greek word basileus — roughly equivalent to ‘King’. It is said to have come to Europe from India via the Middle East, and eventually made its way to America.
Over the centuries there was considerable controversy about the plant’s medicinal value. In fact, basil does have sedative and antispasmodic properties, and was widely used as a digestive aid and to treat headaches, vertigo and colic in children. Undebatable, however, is the herb’s culinary value. In France it is the basic ingredient of the famous Provencal soupe du pistou, and in Italy, of pesto, which originated in Genoa.
Dozens of other herbs have intriguing pasts. Borage, with its bright blue flowers and prickly stems, is native to Syria but was eventually introduced to Europe by the Romans. Borage was included on a list of necessary seeds to be taken to New England in 1631. A hardy annual, it readily self-seeds from season to season and spreads across the landscape.
Contemporary research reveals that borage is a great source of gamma linolenic acid, an important essential fatty acid, along with potassium, zinc and vitamins B and C. Like so many other age-old herbs, there appears to be scientific evidence to support its reputed effect. In the meantime, borage along with other herbs and botanicals, hold down an essential place in my gardens.
