ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s Author Series will continue with an online program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, with acclaimed ornithologist and author Scott Weidensaul.
During this virtual program, Weidensaul will present and discuss his most recent book, "A World on the Wing: the Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds," which explores both the science and wonder of global bird migration.
Even as scientists make astounding discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross immense oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch; humans have brought many migrants to the brink.
Based on his newest book "A World on the Wing," author and researcher Weidensaul takes you on a trip around the globe to explore bird migrations. You’ll hear about researchers in the lab probing the limits of what migrating birds can do, visit distant places from the shores of the Yellow Sea in China to the remote mountains of northeastern India where tribal villages saved the greatest gathering of falcons on the planet, to the Mediterranean, where activists and police are battling bird poachers; all to learn, see and explore how people are fighting to understand and save the world's great bird migrations.
Space is limited and advance registration and payment is required. Register at tinmountain.org. Cost is $5 for Tin Mountain members or $10 for non-members. A link to the virtual program will be sent after registration and payment is complete.
Tin Mountain’s Author Series invites authors to share their explorations and writings with a like-minded audience. Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group, sponsored by White Birch Books gathers on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss a particular book. On Wednesday, October 6, the book group will be discussing "A World on the Wing."
The book for November’s book group meeting on Nov. 3 is "No One is Too Small Too Small to Make a Difference," by Greta Thunberg. You don’t need to have finished or even started the book to join the Environmental Book Club discussion or participate in the Author Series.
Weidensaul is the author of more than two dozen books on natural history, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist "Living on the Wind" and his latest, the New York Times bestseller "A World on the Wing."
Weidensaul is a contributing editor for Audubon, a columnist for Bird Watcher's Digest and writes for a variety of other publications, including Living Bird. He is a Fellow of the American Ornithological Society and an active field researcher, studying saw-whet owl migration for more than two decades, as well as winter hummingbirds, bird migration in Alaska, and the winter movements of snowy owls through Project SNOWstorm, which he co-founded.
