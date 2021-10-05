CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library, located at 2719 White Mountain Highway, South Main Street, in North Conway, will be restarting its Book Discussion group after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Book Group will resume with a discussion of “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron, the 2021 One Book One Valley community read. The discussion will be held at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway Village on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m.
This is an open group. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether you are a member of the library or have yet to finish the book.
The book discussion will be held as a hybrid meeting. This will be the first of many hybrid events held by the library. A hybrid meeting can be attended in-person at the library or online via Zoom meeting.
For a link to attend virtually, email haley@popelibrarynh.org. The Pope Library’s ability to host hybrid events is thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act grant that has allowed the library to purchase an Owl Pro, a premium 1080p 360-degree camera with eight microphones and three speakers that integrates seamlessly with Zoom and creates the ideal inclusive atmosphere for remote participants of in-person events.
This event is a lead-up to the big event hosted by One Book One Valley where author Paul Doiron discusses his book “Dead by Dawn” on Oct. 28 at the Majestic Theatre in Conway with the Mount Washington Valley community.
To learn more about One Book One Valley and its many related programs and events, go to onebookonevalley.org.
Contact Pope Memorial Library at (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org for more information.
