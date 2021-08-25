CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway has its gigantic annual book sale on Labor Day weekend Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5. The sale will be held on the library's property on Main Street in North Conway Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
There will be thousands of books from every category: adult, children, young adult, fiction, non-fiction, antique and rare books, in both hardcover and paperback.
Non-fiction will occupy the inside of the library with a large selection of cookbooks, coffee table books, memoirs, gardening, knitting and quilting books. A huge selection of children’s books this year and all fiction will be outside under huge tents, with plenty of beach reading for a late summer vacation. Thousands of paperbacks are available in the front of the library.
For the music lover, we have a big selection of music CDs; plenty of DVDs will help with entertainment on rainy days.
Altogether, the library will have way over 6,000 items for sale. The majority of books are private donations, approx. 90 percent; the rest are weeded from the library collection. This is the biggest book sale in the White Mountains.
Proceeds from the sale go towards new additions to the collection.
The library is still looking for volunteers for the sale, especially for the setup on Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. If you can spare an hour, contact andrea@northconwaylibrary.com and you will have “first dibs” to purchase books from the sale right after the setup!
At this point, the library is accepting only CDs and DVDs for the sale. It cannot accept any book donations anymore.
“The new and expanded library basement is already stacked high with thousands of wonderful books for the sale,” Librarian Andrea Masters said.
A week after the sale, starting Sept. 13, the library will happily accept donations of gently used books again for next year’s sale and continues to be a drop off point for previously loved books, CDs and DVDs throughout the whole year.
Check the library’s new website at PopeLibraryNH.org for more information about the sale or email andrea@northconwaylibrary.org or call (603) 356-2961.
