The 15th One Book One Valley community read program will hold its big event, an evening with featured author Paul Doiron, on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway Village. This event will also be live-streamed.
Doiron is the former editor of Down East magazine and a registered Maine Guide. He now writes full time, and recently published “Dead By Dawn,” the twelfth book in his crime novel series featuring the character Mike Bowditch, a Maine Game Warden.
Sixteen public libraries throughout the region and White Birch Books worked together to organize this community read program. Throughout the months of September and October, local readers from Jackson to Meredith, Sandwich to Bridgton, Maine, have been reading Doiron’s books and attending live and virtual book discussions.
All are invited to come together to an evening with Paul Doiron, when he will talk about his books and his writing, and answer questions from the live and online audience. The author will offer a book signing following his talk, and White Birch Books will have copies of Doiron’s books for sale.
For those who plan to attend in person, the Majestic Theatre is part of the Mountain Top Music Center campus located at 34 Main St. in Conway. There is a parking lot behind the building, with additional parking behind the Conway Town Offices across the street. Those who need handicap parking should park behind the Music Center building and use the rear entrance ramp.
As an incentive for arriving early to allow time for COVID-19 check-in at entry, Majestic Theatre volunteers will offer a cash bar with beer, wine, soft drinks and water in the theatre cafe before the program begins with proceeds going to support renovations at the theatre.
All who plan to attend the event in person will need to follow the Majestic Theatre’s vaccination policy and provide photo identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Masks will be required to be worn in the theatre’s entryway, corridors and other moving-about spaces, and at the book signing.
If you would like to attend online via the livestream, register ahead of time for the link at rentals.anywhereseat.com. To get a virtual ticket code which links to the online event, choose “access” then “get ticket.” Enter name, email, address, any contribution you care to make toward next year’s program (payment is not required).
After confirming, a ticket code will be emailed to you. Shortly before the time of the event, use the link in your confirmation email to access the livestream.
For more information about One Book One Valley, including a link to a readers’ poll on favorite book series and Jackson Public Library’s One Book One Valley trivia contest, go to onebookonevalley.org.
