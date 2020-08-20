LOVELL, Maine — Robin Taylor-Chiarello, internationally recognized children’s author, will be unveiling a new book, “Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag,” at Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine. There will be a meet-and-greet with Taylor-Chiarello on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Taylor-Chiarello, a Lovell, Maine, local, has been given a Gold Medal from Mom’s Choice Award for her book, “Limbo.” Her other books have received numerous awards worldwide as well.
“Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag” is the true story of perseverance, faith, family and prayer. Robin Chiarello is telling the story of her close family friend Ella Sue, and says: “I am so happy to bring the story of Ella Sue to children everywhere. It has wonderful values of another time in our nation, when families ate together, worked together, and prayed together. Knowing Ella Sue has been a blessing to me!”
Ella Sue Hartgrove was born in Shelby, N.C. While working she enjoyed recounting stories of her youth and family. Ella Sue loves returning to the Shelby area as an adult to see her relatives and friends, as well as worshipping at her old church. She believes that faith, family, and prayer are the most important factors to a good life.
“Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag” is illustrated by Steven Lester, a successful artist for more than four decades. This is his second collaboration with Taylor-Chiarello, his first being award winning, “Limbo.”
A selection of Taylor-Chiarello’s books, including “Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag,” will be available for purchase.
For more information, call the gallery at (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.