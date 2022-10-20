CONWAY — The One Book One Valley community read program will hold its big event on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.
Morgan Talty, award-winning author of “Night of the Living Rez,” will appear on stage in conversation with journalist and radio host Laura Knoy. This event is free and open to the public and will also be live-streamed online.
Set in a native community in Maine, “Night of the Living Rez” examines the consequences and merits of inheritance. The interconnected stories create an unforgettable portrayal of what it means to be Penobscot in the 21st century.
Copies of the book are available to borrow at participating libraries, and White Birch Books will have books available for sale and signing by the author after the Oct. 27 program.
The Majestic Theatre is located at 32 Main St. (Route 16) in Conway Village. There is no need to reserve a ticket to attend in-person. To register for the online live-stream, go to rentals.anywhereseat.com.
One Book One Valley is a community read program for the Mount Washington Valley. Its mission is to strengthen community ties and promote literacy through reading and discussing a book with a theme that resonates locally.
Along with founding partner White Birch Books, participating libraries in New Hampshire are Bartlett, Chocorua, Conway, Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth, Effingham, Freedom, Jackson, Madison, Meredith, Moultonborough, Pope Memorial in North Conway and Samuel H. Wentworth in Sandwich. Participating libraries in Maine are Bridgton, Brownfield, Fryeburg and Charlotte Hobbs Memorial in Lovell,
For more information about One Book One Valley, go to onebookonevalley.org. To help support the One Book One Valley program, contributions can be made to Friends of Jackson Public Library, P.O. Box 276, Jackson, NH 03846 or contribute online at gofund.me/843e53bb.
