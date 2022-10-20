Morgan Talty

Morgan Talty, the author of “Night of the Living Rez,” will be at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of the final event of the One Book One Valley community read. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The One Book One Valley community read program will hold its big event on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.

Morgan Talty, award-winning author of “Night of the Living Rez,” will appear on stage in conversation with journalist and radio host Laura Knoy. This event is free and open to the public and will also be live-streamed online.

